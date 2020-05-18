California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the go-ahead Monday for professional sports teams in the state to play without spectators soon.
The Democratic governor said that sports could return in the “first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions.”
That was welcome news for teams that were wondering if they would have to make contingency plans to play elsewhere. Los Angeles County officials said last week there was the possibility that their stay-at-home order could be extended through the summer.
Major League Baseball and its players association are in negotiations about starting the season around July 1, with spring training to resume either in a team’s ballpark or in Florida or Arizona.
The National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have allowed practice facilities to reopen for limited workouts. The National Football League announced its schedule two weeks ago and intends to have a complete season. Newsom’s announcement should clear the way for teams to hold training camp in their home cities.
The National Hockey League is still assessing its plans.
Newsom’s announcement follows those made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that also allowed sports to resume. Florida and Arizona earlier this month gave the go-ahead for professional sports. Open scratches qualifying
The U.S. Open might feel more like a closed shop this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which already has postponed the U.S. Open from June to September, has forced the USGA to do away with qualifying for the first time since 1924.
Open qualifying is the hallmark of golf’s second-oldest championship. The USGA often points out that typically half of the 156-man field has to go through either 36-hole qualifying or 18-hole and 36-hole qualifying.
It even invested in a marketing campaign that was rolled out in February titled, “From Many, One,” to illustrate that some 9,000 people apply to play in the U.S. Open, eventually yielding to one winner.
The USGA did not announce Monday how other players would become exempt.
The field presumably will be smaller because of the later date, though the USGA did not mention the field size in its April 6 announcement that the U.S. Open was moving to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot, in Mamaroneck, N.Y., just north of New York City.
Howe is released
after hospital stay
HOUSTON — Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday after a stay in intensive care because of the coronavirus.
“Relief, back in my own bedroom. It’s just sweet,” Howe, 73, said. “It was a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better.”
Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.
Best known as the manager of the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed Thursday night he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday.
In other baseball developments:
- The Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Fla., will remain closed. The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social-distancing guidelines.
- USA Baseball has tentatively scheduled July 24 as the start date for its 2020 schedule of summer events. The nation’s sport governing body said the first event would be the 14U Cup from July 24-26 at the national training complex in Cary, N.C. Eight other age-group competitions will be held from late July through August.
NASCAR Races at Pocono possible, Wolf says
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.
Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said that if Monroe County moves to yellow before the races, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.
NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, S.C., without fans.
Elsewhere
Soccer: A South Korean club has apologized after being accused of putting sex dolls in empty seats during a match. FC Seoul expressed “sincere remorse” over the controversy, but insisted in a statement that it used mannequins — not sex dolls — to mimic a home crowd during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Gwangju FC at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. After a delay of several weeks due to the pandemic, the K-League returned to action on May 8 without spectators. Furman: The university is eliminating baseball and men’s lacrosse as part of a plan to offset losses due to the pandemic.
The school said the cuts would save about $5 million. There are no plans to reinstate the teams should financial conditions improve, the Southern Conference school said.
Furman said it would honor scholarship agreements for the affected athletes, including those signees not yet on campus, should they remain at school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.