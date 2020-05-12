For the first time since 1942, the U.S. will not crown national champions in the sport of gymnastics.
As the current national governing body in the country, USA Gymnastics said Tuesday that it has canceled this year’s competition because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The championships, previously overseen by the AAU, were originally scheduled for early June. Also scrapped was a major spring competition in Connecticut.
Gymnastics now takes its place among other Olympic sports that have decided to hold off from resuming action, especially in light of the Tokyo Summer Games being postponed until 2021.
Track sets meets for return
Track and field became the latest sport to announce a return, as officials plan to end their COVID-19 hiatus with a series of revised, one-day meets beginning in mid-August and stretching into fall.
The international track federation said that, between the Diamond League and the Continental Tour Gold circuits, there could be as many as 18 competitions in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. A U.S. stop in Eugene, Ore., is scheduled for Oct. 4.
But officials also warned that “the uncertainty over future government restrictions and timings in the different host countries requires flexibility” and that fields could be limited.
News of the revamped season came Tuesday as London organizers canceled an early July meet, the latest in a string of competitions scrapped because of the pandemic.
MAC cutting eight tourneys
The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports whose postseasons will be scaled back.
The MAC announced the cost-cutting move in response to the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic.
Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings.
Volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.
The postseason changes cover the next four seasons.
In other college developments:
- The NCAA has canceled both sessions of the NCAA Basketball Academy in July. The sessions were scheduled for July 20-26 at Utah, Winthrop, Wichita State and Connecticut. Up to 1,600 players from the high school graduating classes between 2021 and 2023 were to be selected to the academy, with up to 400 assigned to each region during the two sessions.
- The California Collegiate Athletic Association suspended all fall sports for the fall. The Division II conference currently has 13 members but will lose one with UC San Diego moving to Division I. The remaining 12 members are all part of the California State University system. The league sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball during the fall.
Elsewhere
WNBA: On the day they were supposed to hold a parade to mark their 2019 WNBA championship, the Washington Mystics revealed plans for what the team is billing as a “virtual celebration” on Saturday.
The Mystics originally planned to take to the streets of the nation’s capital on Tuesday, but that was scrapped because of the pandemic.
Horse racing: Belmont Park’s main track reopened for training Tuesday, with preparations underway for a resumption of live racing and the start of the spring-summer meet, which has been delayed by the pandemic.
