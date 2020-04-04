Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a former Goochland High School and Old Dominion University standout, said Saturday he will donate his weekly paycheck during the coronavirus shutdown to organizations that are helping with relief efforts.
Verlander and wife Kate Upton said they would pick an organization each week and highlight its work.
The AL Cy Young Award winner is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.
Verlander’s salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.
The payments were part of a recent agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ union on how to proceed during the stoppage.
Guy’s grandfather dies of coronavirus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings rookie Kyle Guy, a former Virginia star, is urging people to follow public health orders after losing his grandfather to the coronavirus.
Guy shared his grief in a tribute Saturday on Instagram. Guy said his grandfather died Friday night, apparently after contracting COVID-19.
“Last night my grandpa passed away to be with the Lord,” Guy said. “COVID-19 has destroyed a lot of families. I urge and beg you all to take this seriously. You don’t want this to be what wakes you up.”
The Kings selected Guy with the 55th pick in the 2019 NBA draft after he helped lead Virginia to the NCAA championship. Guy was named most outstanding player of the tournament after scoring 24 points in an overtime victory against Auburn in the championship game.
Guy said his grandfather was always a source of inspiration for him.
“When I was 7 or 8, my grandpa had me sign a piece of paper saying he’d be my manager [jokingly] if I ever made it to the NBA,” Guy said. “Something as small as that was always on my mind while I tried to make that dream come true. I know he’s up there waiting for his cut … and one day, I’ll give it to him.”
Guy, a 6-foot-1 guard, appeared in only two games for the Kings before the NBA suspended its season amid the outbreak, but he was excelling for the team’s G League affiliate in Stockton. Guy appeared in 37 games for the Stockton Kings, averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40% from 3-point range.
Nets owner helps New York with ventilators
Nets owner Joe Tsai is helping New York breathe easier.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tsai and the Chinese government helped facilitate the donation of 1,000 ventilators that arrived Saturday at JFK airport.
It provided relief for hospitals and patients in New York, which is the national epicenter of the coronavirus crisis with 113,704 confirmed cases.
Tsai, the billionaire co-founder of Alibaba (the Chinese equivalent of Amazon), is reportedly worth $10.4 billion and has come through in a pinch. In addition to the ventilators, Tsai has pledged to pay all hourly employees at Barclays Center through at least May though the arena has beeb shut down indefinitely.
Trump recognizes leagues’ ‘good work’
The White House said President Donald Trump spoke with commissioners of the country’s sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes “the good work being done by many teams and players” to care for their communities and fans.
The coronavirus has decimated the sports world with the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponing the start of its season.
The White House said the commissioners thanked Trump for his “national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry.” He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.
Trump also reassured Little League baseball players that they should be playing the game again soon.
Little League president and CEO Stephen Keener also reassured that the players would be back soon. Little League, like the major leagues, has suspended activities until mid-May, when the situation will be assessed.
Elsewhere
Horse racing: Potters Corner held on in a computer-simulated race to win the Virtual Grand National.
The real Grand National Steeplechase, one of the big sporting events in Britain, was canceled on March 16.
The 18-1 Potters Corner withstood the challenge of runner-up Walk In The Mill and third-place Any Second Now.
Soccer: English Premier League players rejected a move by clubs to cut their wages by 30% during the pandemic, escalating a bitter rift as their union claimed the government would lose out on more than $245 million in taxes.
“This would be detrimental to our NHS [National Health Service] and other government-funded services,” the Professional Footballers’ Association said.
The union stance came after further talks involving clubs and the league as Liverpool became the latest Premier League side defying political anger by using a government bailout scheme.
In another soccer development, Tajikistan started a new season, joining a small group of countries around the world where play has continued despite the pandemic. Istiklol Dushanbe retained the Central Asian nation’s season-opening Super Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Khujand.
The game was played without fans and a large banner reading “stop coronavirus” in Tajik and Russian covered part of the stands.
Tajikistan has not reported any cases of the coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.