The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will not conduct an induction ceremony in 2020, opting to postpone its event until its 2021 scheduled dates. This will be the first time since 1971 that the hall has not held its annual induction.
The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced the Hall of Fame to move off the originally scheduled dates of April 24-25, 2020, with the hope of rescheduling for later this year. Continued uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, however, forced to hall to look past 2020.
“To give our inductees, their families, and supporters an event worthy of Induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, myself and the hall’s board of directors determined it would be best to focus on 2021,” said Will Driscoll, the hall’s executive director. “While the state begins to reopen in certain sectors, there is still a high level of uncertainty surrounding events of this scale. Our goal is to make sure everyone is not only safe attending our events, but also comfortable in doing so.”
The hall was scheduled to induct a new class of seven inductees and recognize a distinguished Virginian for the just fifth time in the hall’s history.
The Class of 2020 includes Dennis Carter, Mike Cubbage, Lawrence Johnson, Bruce Rader, Tracy Saunders, Al Toon, and David Wright. Dennis Ellmer, Priority Automotive Group president and CEO, was to be presented with the Steve Guback Distinguished Virginian Award highlighting his philanthropic contributions through sports.
The 2021 induction weekend is scheduled for April 9-10, 2021 at venues in Town Center of Virginia Beach.
NBA players back return if it’s safe
MIAMI — A source familiar with the results of poll of NBA players taken by their union says there would be “overwhelming” support for any plan that has this season resuming in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The poll conducted by the National Basketball Players Association was informal but gave a clear sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season, the source said.
The exact results of the poll were unknown, and the methodology behind the poll — including how many players participated — was unclear.
The NBPA sent a letter to agents Tuesday discussing, among other things, the results of the player polling and some details of the call the union and its membership had late last week with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. In that call, Silver talked about the possibility of resuming a season without fans and potentially playing at a central site — notions that have been discussed for some time.
There are numerous hurdles to clear to get games back, the need for testing of players and staff when play resumes among them.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr, whose team wouldn’t be headed to the playoffs and was preparing to play home games in an empty arena because of the virus threat before the league suspended the season, told a Bay Area radio station that he believes the Warriors’ season is finished.
“We’ll be good soldiers. If the league asks us to play more games, we’ll play,” Kerr said. “I don’t anticipate that happening, but we’ll be ready if it does..”
NBA players had somewhat different reactions. Memphis’ Ja Morant, the likely front-runner for rookie of the year, tweeted that he wants to play. And Orlando guard Evan Fournier said international soccer inching toward a return “gives me hope” that the NBA can do the same.
The NBA suspended its season on March 11 with 259 regular season games remaining, or roughly one-fifth of the season.
The NBA is one-third of the way back, at least in terms of voluntary workouts.
With Miami re-opening its doors Wednesday, 10 of the league’s 30 teams have gone forward with on-court individual workouts — the first permitted sessions since the league ordered teams to close their training facilities two months ago.
Besides the Heat, the other teams that have opened so far are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More are expected in the coming days. Among them, Orlando is close, and the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Saturday.
Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis let professional leagues know that the Sunshine State is ready to welcome them all if needed.
With Orlando often mentioned as a potential central site if the NBA resumes play, and it was one of the sites Silver told players late last week that is under consideration, DeSantis said the state is putting a premium on the value of professional sports.
“Professional sports are going to be welcome in Florida,” DeSantis said. “That may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we’ve seen.”
Elsewhere
Auto racing: IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., with the original opener being rescheduled for Oct. 25 as the finale.
IndyCar was supposed to start its season March 15 on the temporary street course and teams were already in place to compete before sports shut down because of the pandemic. IndyCar initially planned to go forward with the opener without spectators but ultimately suspended the season 48 hours before the race.
It will be the 16th consecutive season that St. Petersburg hosts a race but the first time it will be the season finale.
IndyCar is scheduled to open its season at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6. IndyCar is scheduled to race at Road America in Wisconsin after Texas on June 21 in what could be its first event with fans.
Meanwhile, Formula 1 team Ferrari said it has developed a ventilator for hospitals dealing with the pandemic. The team said it created a device that is easy to use and assemble in conjunction with the Italian Institute of Technology.
Baseball: The Miami Marlins will temporarily furlough 90 to 100 employees beginning June 1 because of the pandemic, a source familiar with the decision said. About 40 percent of the baseball operations staff will be affected, with the status of those furloughed to be evaluated monthly, the source said. Their health benefits will continue through the end of October.
