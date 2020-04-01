After it was announced the Golden State Warriors would play games at Chase Center without fans last month, team president Rick Welts was asked during a press conference whether the loss in ticket revenue might affect the salary cap. Welts, as well as general manager Bob Myers, acknowledged it would.
“Our player compensation system is based on basketball-related income,” Welts said. “And this will affect basketball-related income.”
Hours after that press conference, the spread of the coronavirus forced the NBA to suspend its season indefinitely, presenting an unprecedented financial challenge for the league. Following years of financial growth, the combination of strained business relations with China and the pandemic will bring the salary cap below previous projections. For the Warriors, it will present an obstacle as they seek to vault back into contention next season.
The Warriors will go into next season with the league’s highest-paid player in Stephen Curry, as well as the most expensive payroll among the 30 teams. After a 15-50 season, the Warriors had planned to spend this offseason to contend next season. The fallout of the league’s hiatus could change that calculus. Though the Warriors are among the NBA’s most valuable franchises, their salary cap and related flexibility will be linked to the NBA’s financial damage.
According to several reports — including a FiveThirtyEight.com analysis that factored in the loss of ticket, merchandise and food sales and other sources of revenue — the cost of a canceled 2019-20 regular season and postseason could exceed $1 billion.
Even playing games without fans would salvage little income for the league. Between things like tickets and concessions, NBA teams average roughly $2 million in revenue per regular-season game, while playoff games generate roughly $3 million per night. With 259 regular-season games postponed, plus an estimate of playoff games, that translates to about $750 million in lost game-day revenue.
Because the salary cap is tied directly to revenue, such a substantial loss of income would result in a decline in the salary cap. That has happened only twice during the past 35 years.
Entering the season, the NBA was forecasting the salary cap to increase from $109 million to $116 million for the 2020-21 season. In January, partly due to damaged relations with China — started by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong that strained relations with the Chinese governments and businesses — the league dropped the projection to $115 million.
John Hollinger, a writer for the Athletic and a former Grizzlies executive, estimated that revenue losses from the shutdown could drop the salary cap by $8 million next year even if the league can salvage some kind of postseason. Salary-cap expert Albert Nahmad wrote the hit could reach $16 million if the regular season and playoffs are lost.
Cubs’ London series with Cards canceled
The Chicago Cubs’ London Series against the Cardinals has been canceled because of the pandemic, Major League Baseball said Wednesday.
The Cubs and Cardinals were scheduled to play two games at London Stadium on June 13-14.
In another baseball development, Oakland A’s minor league manager Webster Garrison, who has been hospitalized and on a ventilator while battling coronavirus, is now showing marked improvement, his fiancee said.
Garrison is “turning the corner” in his fight, Nikki Trudeaux said while providing updates about her fiancee, a former major leaguer who has spent the past 22 years in the A’s organization as a coach and manager. “Web was 100% dependent on the ventilator yesterday morning, 80% this morning and now 60% tonight,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
Briton runs marathon
in 20-foot shuttles
CHELTENHAM, England — Being stuck at home didn’t stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.
James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 20-foot shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.
By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than $22,000 for Britain’s National Health Service to help battle the pandemic.
Campbell calculated he would have to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to reach 26.2 miles.
In another running development, the Boston Marathon is offering refunds for the first time because of the pandemic. Race organizers say anyone who was entered in the 124th edition of the race this month can still run on the rescheduled date, Sept. 14. But if they can’t make it, they can have their money back.
Elsewhere
Golf: The R&A is postponing three amateur golf championships scheduled for June, including the Curtis Cup.
The Curtis Cup was to be played June 12-14 at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. The R&A and USGA say the matches for female amateurs from the U.S. against a team from Britain and Ireland will move to 2021. The dates were not decided.
The R&A said the British Amateur and the British Women’s Amateur will move from June to August, but that depends on the status of the pandemic in the U.K.
The British Amateur had been scheduled for June 15-20 at Royal Birkdale. The British Women’s Amateur was to be played June 23-27 at Kilmarnock on the west coast of Scotland.
NCAA: The recruiting dead period has been extended in all NCAA Division I and II sports through May 31. Recruiting was shut down on March 13, not long after the cancellation of all winter and spring sports. The original suspension was through April 15.
The latest decision by the Division I Council Coordinator Committee essentially wipes out spring recruiting for this academic year. A dead period prohibits in-person visits by recruits and coaches, but electronic communication is still permissible.
Italy: Professional athletes have been banned from training inside sports facilities in the country through April 13. The measure was included when Italy’s Premier Giuseppe Conte extended a nationwide lockdown for another 10 days. The lockdown had been set to expire on Friday.
Cycling: The Critérium du Dauphiné, one of the key warm-ups for the Tour de France, has been postponed. The race had been scheduled for May 31-June 7 in southeastern France.
Soccer: UEFA has postponed the Euro 2020 playoffs for the second time. The games were originally scheduled for March 26-31 and have now lost their June 4-9 dates.
The playoffs will decide the last four places in the 24-nation lineup for the postponed European Championship.
Major League Soccer plans to cut the pay of some executives and front office personnel while the season is on hold, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Commissioner Don Garber and deputy commissioners Mark Abbott and Gary Stevenson will take 20% cuts in salary starting April 16.
NHL: Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has purchased 5,000 personal protective equipment masks to be distributed to local hospitals dealing with shortages.
