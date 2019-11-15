The NFL said Friday it suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for at least the rest of the 2019 season after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then swung it into Rudolph’s head on “Thursday Night Football.”
The league fined the Browns and Steelers $250,000 each for the melee late in Cleveland’s 21-7 win on national television.
Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely and must meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell prior to a decision on his reinstatement. Garrett’s suspension is for at least the final six regular-season games and playoffs, should the 4-6 Browns defy the odds to earn a berth. The league also fined him an undisclosed amount.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an undisclosed amount by the NFL for punching and kicking Garrett.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by the league for shoving a helmet-less Rudolph to the ground.
The players may appeal the suspensions within three business days under the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. Derrick Brooks and James Thrash are the officers jointly appointed and paid by the league and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.
Garrett is expected to appeal his suspension, a league source told the Beacon Journal. Pouncey and Ogunjobi are, too, according to NFL Network.
“I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement Friday. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”
Rudolph, who suffered a concussion earlier this season, avoided serious injury and said after the game the attack was “cowardly and bush league.” That sentiment was shared across the league and sports world.
The NFL said Garrett “violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting and removing an opponent’s helmet and using it as a weapon.”
The NFL stated additional punishment for other players, including those who left the bench area to enter the fight, will be doled out.
Cleveland police said they are not investigating Garrett. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said Friday that police hadn’t received a complaint from Rudolph.
A city spokeswoman says the prosecutor can’t comment because Rudolph hasn’t filed a complaint.
Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, said no legal options “have been removed from the table.”
Before the brawl, several Steelers took a pounding against the Browns.
Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Diontae Johnson sustained concussions and running back James Conner re-injured his right shoulder.
Smith-Schuster was drilled from the side by Browns cornerback Greedy Williams in the second quarter after attempting to catch a pass over the middle from Rudolph. Smith-Schuster was hit by Williams and sandwiched by two other defenders.
Smith-Schuster stayed down on the field for several moments — and several Cleveland players knelt near him — while he was examined by Pittsburgh’s medical staff. He got up and walked directly to the Steelers’ locker room for evaluation and treatment.
Several minutes later, the Steelers announced he would not return and has entered league protocol for head injuries.
Conner left in the second quarter after re-injuring his shoulder. He missed Pittsburgh’s past two games with the injury and was wearing extra-large shoulder pads for added protection.
Despite the injuries, the Steelers were still within a touchdown in the fourth quarter before Rudolph threw one of his four interceptions and the Browns scored with 5:25 left.
The Steelers (5-4), who came in riding a four-game winning streak, also lost cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (concussion).
The Steelers will meet the Browns again in 17 days — on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh
Meanwhile, Former Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway was suspended 10 games by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that Callaway will begin serving the suspension immediately.
The 22-year-old player was suspended four games earlier this season for a drug violation. He was released on Thursday by Cleveland just hours before the club played the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns ran out of patience with Callaway, who had legal troubles in college at Florida.
Pittsburgh 0 0 7 0 — 7
Cleveland 7 7 0 7 — 21
First Quarter
Cle—Mayfield 1 run (Seibert kick), 11:07.
Second Quarter
Cle—Landry 1 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 9:55.
Third Quarter
Pit—Samuels 3 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:39.
Fourth Quarter
Cle—Carlson 8 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 5:25.
A—67,431.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Samuels 5-26, Rudolph 2-15, Tr.Edmunds 3-11, Conner 5-10, Brooks-James 1-(minus 4). Cleveland, Chubb 27-92, Hunt 6-12, Mayfield 1-1, Gilbert 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Rudolph 23-44-4-221. Cleveland, Mayfield 17-32-0-193.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Samuels 5-19, Washington 3-49, McDonald 3-33, Tr.Edmunds 3-27, Jones 2-24, Smith-Schuster 2-21, Di.Johnson 2-17, Holton 1-18, Vannett 1-7, Conner 1-6. Cleveland, Hunt 6-46, Beckham 4-60, Landry 4-43, Hodge 1-41, Carlson 1-8, Teller 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Pittsburgh, Boswell 44. Cleveland, Seibert 45, Seibert 50.
