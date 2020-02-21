MEXICO CITY — Bryson DeChambeau kept making so many birdies in the Mexico Championship that when he rolled in his ninth one from 45 feet, all he could do was throw his hands in the air in wonder.
He wasn't alone Friday in making birdies, although Rory McIlroy would like to have joined the party.
DeChambeau made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch at Chapultepec Golf Club for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Patrick Reed at the halfway point of this World Golf Championship. DeChambeau was at 11-under 131.
Van Rooyen, who played college golf at Minnesota, celebrated his 30th birthday by making nine birdies to tie the course record with a 62. Reed made five birdies on the back nine for a 63.
Justin Thomas ran off four straight birdies to end the back nine, and then sank a 35-foot eagle putt to build a three-shot lead through 10 holes. That was gone in a matter of four holes as player after player kept rolling in putts on a day with much less wind and far better scoring. The average score 70.28, more than two shots better than Thursday.
Hideki Matusyama was 9 under for his round through 15 holes and had a 20-footer birdie attempt from the fringe on the par-3 seventh. He missed that 3 feet to the left, then missed the next one. He bogeyed the next hole, too, and had to settle for a 64. That left him at 9-under 133, along with Thomas, who had to settle for a 66.
McIlroy wasn't so fortunate. Staked to a two-shot lead at the start of the day, he opened with eight straight pars, didn't make a birdie until his 12th hole and fell six shots behind at one point. Two birdies at the end gave him a 69, and the world's No. 1 player was only three shots behind.
“I made eight pars in a row, and then it's like, ‘OK, you’re either going to make a birdie or a bogey. What's going to come first?' And I ended up making bogey,” McIlroy said. “There's a long way to go.”
Defending champion Dustin Johnson continued to struggle. A two-time winner in Mexico, Johnson has made only three birdies in two days. He shot 71 on Friday and was 16 shots behind.
Four share lead in Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.
With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134.
“I feel like the wind is blowing out of the same direction here every day, so I think we'll see the course playing very similar to the first couple days,” Hovland said. “I'm sure the pins are going to be a little more tucked in the corners the next two days, so it will be interesting to see how it plays.”
Hovland dropped a stroke on the par-5 15th, then got back to 10 under with a birdie on the par-4 17th. The former Oklahoma State player won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then became the first player since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to sweep low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open.
Stanley followed an opening 64 with a 70. Grillo birdied the final two holes in a 68. Teater also shot 68.
Sam Ryder was a stroke back after a 65. David Lingmerth (65), Ben Martin (66), Rhein Gibson (70) and Martin Laird (69) were 8 under.
