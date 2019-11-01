SHANGHAI — Already with three victories and a career-best 17 finishes in the top 10, Rory McIlroy has put himself in position to add to those totals going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions.
He made a mess of the 16th hole Friday and escaped with bogey after hitting three tee shots (only two of them counted). He bounced back with a 5-iron to 3 feet for eagle on the final hole for a 5-under 67, leaving him one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick.
McIlroy is happy with what he has done this year. But as he stood beneath the clubhouse at Sheshan International, he shared another number that makes him proud.
“I have top 10s in 50% of my PGA Tour starts,” McIlroy said. “To me, that’s a nice stat to know that most times you tee it up, you maybe not contend, but you’re putting yourself there.”
He was rounding off figures, but it’s no less impressive.
McIlroy, who is wrapping up his 12th full year as a pro, has finished in the top 10 in 49% of his PGA Tour starts. Tiger Woods is at 55%, while Phil Mickelson is at 32%.
Dustin Johnson, who turned pro about the same time as McIlroy and already has 20 titles on the PGA Tour, is at 37%.
Fitzpatrick played bogey-free in the second round for a 67 that put him at 11-under 133.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele, still struggling with remnants of the flu, rallied for a 69 and was two shots behind, along with Adam Scott (69) and Sungjae Im (69).
Todd shoots 63 for share of lead
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Brendon Todd birdied his last four holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Harry Higgs and Scottie Scheffler after the second round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.
Todd finished on the front nine at hilly Port Royal Golf Club, also birdieing Nos. 2 and 4. Higgs shot a 65, closing with a birdie on the par-4 18th. Scheffler, the first-round leader after a 62, had a 69. They were at 11-under 131.
Aaron Wise (65), Boo Weekley (66) and Wes Roach (69) were a stroke back.
Hur takes one-shot LPGA edge
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Mi Jung Hur shot a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.
Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, is at 12-under 132 overall. Defending champion Nelly Korda (67) was one shot back while trying to win her second LPGA title of the season and third of her career.
Minjee Lee (67) and In-Kyung Kim (65) are two strokes behind. Jiménez, Mayfair, Austin share lead THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Miguel Angel Jiménez birdied the final two holes for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the Invesco QQQ Championship, the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Coming off a victory two weeks ago in Virginia in the playoff opener, Jiménez joined Billy Mayfair and Woody Austin atop the leader board at Sherwood Country Club. The 55-year-old Spaniard had eight birdies and two bogeys, rebounding from a bogey on the par-3 15th with birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th.
Jiménez has two victories this season and is 10th in the season standings, with the top 36 advancing to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week at Phoenix Country Club.
Mayfair is 46th in the standings, leaving him fighting to get into his hometown event.
