SILVIS, Ill. — While the rest of the leaders faltered, Dylan Frittelli surged to his first PGA Tour title.
Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley. The South African earned a spot next week in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run.
One of eight players within two strokes of the lead entering the lead, Frittelli was looking forward to the tournament’s charter flight to Royal Portrush.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a fun flight,” Frittelli said.
A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.
Frittelli had tied for 46th in each of his last two starts.
“I don’t want to say it was easy out there. It just felt a whole lot easier than it has been the last few weeks,” Frittelli said. “I calmed my nerves down.”
Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry, who opened Sunday in a two-way tie for the lead, was 18 under after a 69.
Rookie Collin Morikawa (66) and Chris Stroud (67) followed at 17 under. Morikawa hit all 18 greens in regulation.
Henley’s career-low effort included six birdies on the back nine, capped by one on No. 18 — the same hole he double-bogeyed Friday. Henley made six putts of at least 7 feet, including 26- and 46-footers.
“If you would have told me at the start of the day, ‘We’ll give you 66,’ I’d have said, ‘That’s pretty good.’ So to get five better than that is really awesome,” Henley said.
But Henley, who finished well before Fritteli hit the turn, could only watch from the clubhouse as Frittelli surpassed him and everyone else in the field.
Frittelli started the final round with three straight birdies. He matched Henley with a chip-in on No. 10 and took the lead for good with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Kim captures second LPGA win of season
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a midround burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.
Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old has nine tour titles.
Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.
Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie run, Kim played the final seven holes at par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 1.
Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66.
U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.
