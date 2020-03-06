ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton lost his swing on his back nine without losing his head, a small victory. He battled through a tough test at Bay Hill on Friday and was only surprised by what he saw when he finished.
His tidy short game was strong enough to carry him into a share of the lead with Sung Kang going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
“I just didn’t have a clue where it was going,” Hatton said after a 3-under 69 in a wind that came out of the opposite direction. “Just happy to get in the clubhouse with no damage done, really.”
Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68.
Rory McIlroy made a mess of No. 8 and felt he made Bay Hill harder than it was — and it was plenty difficult — for a 73 that still left him within two shots of the lead.
Matt Every thought it was awesome that his 65 in the opening round was 20 shots better than his previous round on the PGA Tour. Not so awesome was being 18 shots higher the next day, an 83 that allowed him to join the wrong list in PGA Tour annals by going from the 18-hole lead to the weekend off.
He missed the cut by one shot.
Talor Gooch fared a little better. He followed a 67 with an 80 and made the cut on the number.
Phil Mickelson, who opened with a 77, finished with a double bogey and missed the cut for the fourth time this year. It’s the first time in 25 years Mickelson has missed four cuts before the Masters.
Qualifier Morland takes two-shot lead
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Monday qualifier David Morland IV shot a 10-under 61 on Friday at Newport Beach Country Club to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic.
Morland had five birdies on each nine, closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th. He was a stroke off the course record set by Tom Purtzer in 2004 and matched by Nick Price in 2011 and Duffy Waldorf in 2015.
He qualified for the event Monday at Goose Creek in a fire-shortened round, with ties broken by matching scorecards.
Scott McCarron and Ken Duke were tied for second. They each had an eagle — McCarron on the par-5 third and Duke on the par-4 fifth.
Woods will miss Players Championship
ORLANDO, Fla.— The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf.
Tiger Woods isn’t playing.
Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long-term concern.”
Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.
