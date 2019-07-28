MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Koepka knew everyone wanted to see a tight final-round duel with Rory McIlroy.
“That would have been incredible for the fans, for everybody that showed up and I’m sure that’s what everybody wanted,” Koepka said.
Too bad Koepka drained all the drama Sunday on the way to his first World Golf Championships title.
Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Playing with McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.
McIlroy followed his third-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under. McIlroy declined to talk to reporters after the round.
Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was third, four strokes back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.
Koepka wrapped up the regular-season points title a week early and claimed a $2 million bonus from the Wyndham Rewards program. He is assured to going into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Koepka became the sixth player to win a major championship and a World Golf Championship in the same year. He won the PGA Championship for the second straight year in May.
Langer takes Senior British Open by two
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open for his record-extending 11th senior major title.
Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.
After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead. He completed the round with a couple of bogeys on the 15th and 17th.
Broadhurst had a birdie and two bogeys to finish with a 71 to come second.
Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, closed with a 66 to tie for third with Tim Petrovic (68) with a 3-under 277.
Ko claims crown, No. 1 spot in rankings
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Jin Young Ko took advantage of a friend’s bad luck to win her second major title of the season, and reclaimed No. 1 spot in the women’s world golf rankings.
Ko fired a 4-under 67 in the rain-swept final round to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under 269.
Winner of the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner, longtime leader and friend Hyo Joo Kim lost control of the tournament with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.
Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).
Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second with Kupcho and Feng.
Morikawa captures Barracuda crown
RENO, Nev. — Collin Morikawa birdied his last three holes to win the Barracuda Championship.
Morikawa closed with seven birdies against no bogeys in the modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 14 points at Montreaux Golf and Country Club. Morikawa posted 47 points for a 3-point win over Troy Merritt, who had an eagle chip on the par-5 18th for the win and wound up making par when the chip ran 12 feet by the hole.
