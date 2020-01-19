LA QUINTA, Calif. — Andrew Landry regrouped to win The American Express after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday.
Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory.
Landy won the pro-am event at PGA West two years after losing a playoff to Jon Rahm. The 32-year-old Texan has two PGA Tour victories, also winning the 2018 Texas Open.
Trying to become the third Mexican winner in PGA Tour history and first since 1978, Ancer matched the Stadium Course record with a 63. Playing two groups ahead of Landry, Ancer birdied the par-5 16th and the island-green 17th and parred the 18th.
After missing the cut in seven of his first eight starts this season, Landry appeared to be cruising to victory when he birdied the first three holes on the back nine to open the six-shot lead. But he bogeyed the next three holes, made a par on the 16th, and was tied when Ancer ran in a 25-footer on 17.
Landry finished at 26-under 262. He opened with a 66 on the Stadium Course, shot 64 in the second round at La Quinta Country Club and had a 65 on Saturday on PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the third-round lead with Scottie Scheffler — four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.
The anticipated duel between Landy and Scheffler fizzled on the first six holes.
Scheffler bogeyed the par-4 first after his drive rolled back down a hill into a large divot. He also dropped strokes on the par-5 fifth and long par-3 sixth to fall four strokes behind Landry. On the water-guarded fifth, his aggressive play with a fairway wood from a downhill lie near a right-side bunker went well left and, after a long chip, he missed a 3-footer for par. He also failed to get up-down-for par on the 234-yard sixth hole after hooking his tee shot.
Scheffler shot 70, briefly giving Landry a scare with an eagle on 16, to finish third at 23 under. The 23-year-old former University of Texas player is in his first season on the PGA Tour after winning twice and topping the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and overall points lists last season.
Hataoka, Lopez
to resume playoff
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a bit of everything. Clutch shots, bold play, lead changes, a few costly mistakes and even bonus golf.
Sunday did everything but decide a champion.
Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.
LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into water.
If the LPGA season can replicate the fireworks displayed in its season opener, this could be quite a year. Five players spent time with at least a share of the fourth-round lead. Lopez (5-under 66), Hataoka (68) and Park (71), who led by two shots after 54 holes, finished 72 holes of regulation at 13-under 271.
M.J. Hur, who made 10 birdies and shot 63, and Brooke Henderson (67) finished one shot out of the playoff in this event featuring 26 LPGA tournament winners from the last two seasons.
Jimenez captures Champions playoff
KA’UPULEHI-KONA, Hawaii — Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Saturday with senior newcomer Ernie Els to win the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
Fred Couples dropped out on the first extra trip down the par-4 18th at windy Hualalai, missing a short par putt.
Jimenez, paired with Couples in the second-to-last group, birdied Nos. 13-15 in a 5-under 67 to match Els and Couples at 14-under 202.
The 56-year-old Spaniard has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning at Hualalai in 2015. He has won in all seven his senior seasons.
Els made his senior debut Thursday with a par 72 to fall eight strokes behind leaders Jimenez and Bernhard Langer, then rallied with consecutive 65s. The four-time major winner from South Africa had an eagle and five birdies, chipping in on the par-4 16th for his final birdie.
Couples finished with a 67.
