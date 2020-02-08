PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — For his final act on a day filled with short-game magic, Phil Mickelson hit a full-swing flop shot over a bunker that landed in just the right spot on the 18th green at Pebble Beach that it rolled out to 4 feet from the cup.
Somehow, it didn’t go in.
For a time Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it seemed everything did.
“It seemed like my short game was pretty good today,” Mickelson said after a 5-under 67, that final birdie leaving him one shot behind Nick Taylor as Lefty goes for a record sixth title at Pebble.
Taylor had a cold start and a relatively quiet day at Spyglass Hill. He overcame two early bogeys with a 25-foot eagle putt on his 16th hole for a 69, and his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour. Taylor was at 17-under 198.
Mickelson made the improbable look easy from a bunker behind the par-3 seventh green at Pebble Beach. He holed out from a bunker for birdie on the 13th and chipped in from 90 feet for birdie on the next hole.
He suggested hitting only nine greens wasn’t all that bad because he kept missing in the right place that left him a good angle, the exception being the par-3 12th where he made his lone bogey. And then he ended the discourse.
“Actually, that’s not true,” Mickelson said. “I had some pretty good up-and-downs.”
Topping the list was No. 7, the 110-yard hole down the hill toward the Pacific. It looked like a terror for Mickelson when his sand wedge went long and plugged into the back bunker.
“I was just trying to not make 5,” Mickelson said. “I was trying to get on the green and just make a 4, give myself a putt at a par. But it came out great.”
It splashed out of the sand so perfectly that it took a few hops in the rough before reaching the green, losing enough pace to trickle 2 feet away for a tap-in par. Even for Mickelson, it rates among his best.
“Yeah, it’s No. 2 in my all-time greatest bunker shots,” Mickelson said. “I made one in the final round at Memorial, Muirfield Village, the old 16th hole from under the lip, plugged, and I holed that one. This one didn’t go in, but it was the second-best I’ve ever hit.”
Taylor’s best was a 3-wood onto the green at the par-5 seventh that led to eagle and assured he would have the lead. His only PGA Tour victory was just over five years ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship, his fourth start of his rookie season. He will be in the final group, his first time playing with Mickelson.
Jason Day posted a 70 at Spyglass Hill and was only three shots behind at 14-under 201.
Pebble Beach had more wind than earlier in the week, but still gentle enough that low scores were available. Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Pebble, was in striking range and could manage only a 72, leaving him eight shots back. Patrick Cantlay, at No. 8 in the world, played the final six holes in 2 over for a 72 and was nine shots back.
Cho leads LPGA tourney by one shot
BARWON HEADS, Australia — Ayean Cho shot a 2-under 70 on a difficult day for scoring to take a one-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom after three rounds of the LPGA’s Vic Open.
Choi had a three-round total of 12-under 205. Canada’s Alena Sharp was in third, two strokes behind Cho after a 70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.