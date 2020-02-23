MEXICO CITY — Patrick Reed made it hard for anyone to question his moxie.
A week that began with Brooks Koepka saying he thought Reed cheated when he was penalized for swiping sand in the Bahamas ended with Reed delivering clutch moments down the stretch Sunday to win the Mexico Championship.
Reed always seems to be at his best when it feels that the world is against him.
Two shots behind with four holes to play, Reed ran off three straight birdies to overtake a faltering Bryson DeChambeau, closing with a 4-under 67 for his second World Golf Championships title.
Reed made it interesting in the end with a wild tee shot into the trees on the 18th hole at Chapultepec Golf Club, forcing him to chip back to the fairway. He had to two-putt from 35 feet for eighth victory of his PGA Tour career.
In a wild final round in which five players had a share of the lead — and four were tied heading for the back nine — DeChambeau appeared to seize control with five birdies in a six-hole stretch starting at No. 9.
Everyone around him faltered — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Erik van Rooyen — as Reed played bogey-free until he only needed a bogey to win.
DeChambeau failed to birdie the par-5 15th, missed the green on the 16th and then three-putted from long range on the 17th. He shot 65.
Reed finished at 18-under 266 and moved to No. 8 in the world.
Rahm had a chance to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory, depending on how McIlroy finished. It was a moot point when the Spanaird took bogey on the par-5 11th and dropped another shot on the 14th with a short iron that went just over the back of the green.
McIlroy was within one shot until going nine straight holes without a birdie.
Thomas, who lost a 54-hole lead for the second time in the Mexico Championship, lost the lead when he hit into the water on the par-3 seventh, and then made another bogey on the next hole. He then had to play a left-handed shot on the 10th on his way to a double bogey. He shot 73.
Hovland takes title
in Puerto Rico by one
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open for his first PGA Tour title, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.
Hovland overcame a triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late surge at Coco Beach. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268.
Teater closed with a 69. He rebounded from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 with birdies on 15 and 17.
Hovland earned $540,000, a tour exemption through the 2021-22 season and spots in the PGA Championship and The Players Championship.
