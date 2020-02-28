PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was more than good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic.
Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday, getting to 5 under for the week and putting himself a shot clear of J.T. Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round at PGA National.
This is Steele’s ninth time playing the Honda and the first time he’s ended any round at PGA National with the lead. He missed the cut last year by 10 shots, but most of what he’s doing this year has worked — that is, until he made bogey on two of his last three holes Friday.
“My first few years here I couldn’t quite figure it out,” Steele said. “I thought maybe it wasn’t a good course for me. ... I don’t feel like it’s a course you can just jump out your first time and have it nailed. You have to see it in all the different winds and conditions that you have.”
The cut was 3 over, and most of the biggest names in the field aren’t sticking around for the weekend. Among them: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and defending champion Keith Mitchell. Koepka shot a 4-over 74 for the second consecutive day and missed the cut by five shots. Fowler (68) missed an eagle putt at the par-5 18th that would have gotten him to the weekend and fell a shot shy, Rose (74) was 6 over and missed by three shots, while Mitchell (72) missed by five shots.
Steele had a chance to take an even bigger lead into the weekend.
The famed Bear Trap, PGA National’s stretch of the 15th through 17th holes, never has been kind to Steele — who was 26 over on those three holes in 31 rounds on that triumvirate before Friday. But his tee ball on the par-3 15th went around the back of the hole before lipping out and stopping inches shy of an ace, and he followed that with another birdie on the par-3 17th.
Thing was, the 16th and 18th got him. A bogey on the par-4 16th was the first miscue, and then his approach sailed over the green at the finishing hole to lead to another dropped shot. Still, the three-time winner on tour — the last of those coming when he went back-to-back at the Safeway Open in 2018 — left more than satisfied.
“I think a course like this always suits me a little bit better,” Steele said.
Quigley shoots 64, leads Karlsson by 1
TUCSON, Ariz. — Brett Quigley birdied six of the last seven holes for a 9-under 64 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic.
The winner a month ago in Morocco in his second Champions start, Quigley birdied Nos. 12-15 and 17-18 on Tucson National’s Catalina Course.
Robert Karlsson was second, making five back-nine birdies in a 65. The 50-year-old Swede is making his second career start on the 50-and-over tour. He tied for 23rd two weeks ago in the Chubb Classic in his senior debut.
Steve Stricker, John Day, Glen Day and Rod Pampling shot 67.
