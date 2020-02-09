PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than he did with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian managed both fine Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his second career victory.
With the gallery eager to see Mickelson add a record sixth victory at Pebble Beach, Taylor built a five-shot lead at the turn and then held on when 40 mph gusts blasted the Monterey Peninsula.
He closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Kevin Streelman (68). Mickelson, who closed within two shots with four holes to play, shot 74 and finished alone in third. He has won, been runner-up twice and finished third in his last four starts at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Taylor won in his fourth start as a PGA Tour rookie at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, at the time an opposite-field event that didn’t feature any of the top players. He went 146 starts on the PGA Tour until his next victory, and it was a big one.
The victory gets him into the Masters for the first time, along with the PGA Championship up the coast at Harding Park in May. In his sixth year on tour, Taylor has played only two majors as a pro.
“That was amazing,” Taylor said. “I believed I could do it because I’ve done it before. But to do it in that fashion, playing with Phil, gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”
Taylor started the final round with a one-shot lead over Mickelson, and they were tied after Lefty got up and down from a bunker on the par-5 second.
Seven holes later, Taylor had a five-shot lead.
He sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth, a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fifth, and then he hit a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole, the kind of short-game shot everyone expected out of Mickelson.
Park wins playoff
MELBOURNE, Australia — Korea’s Hee Young Park, who came close to quitting golf last year, made par on the fourth hole of a three-way playoff to win the LPGA Tour’s Victoria Open from compatriots Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu.
On a course swept by wind and as evening closed in, Park, Choi and Ryu returned repeatedly to the tee on the dog-leg par-5 18th to play out the finale after finishing tied at 281, 8 under par.
Former world No. 1 Ryu dropped out on the second playoff hole when she missed a birdie putt but Park and Choi continued until luck and nature intervened.
Choi’s tee shot on the fourth playoff hole came to rest against a pine cone in light rough left of the fairway, leaving her with no choice but to chip out. Her attempt to do so came up short, she put her next into a hazard, dropped out, and finally reached the fringe of the green in 6.
Park had an eagle putt to win the tournament on the first playoff hole but saw it slide by the cup. She faced three more holes in tough conditions before clinching her third LPGA title.
