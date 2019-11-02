FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Harvick won the pole position Saturday for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Harvick posted a best lap of 189.707 mph to place his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford in the top starting spot for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500. His sixth pole position of the season was his second at the Fort Worth track and the 31st of his Cup Series career. He’ll seek his third straight win in this race Sunday.
Erik Jones will share the front row after taking the second starting spot with a lap of 188.890 mph in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota. Virginia driver Denny Hamlin was third-fastest with Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman completing the top five qualifiers.
Sunday’s race is the middle event in the three-race round of 8 that will determine the four-driver field for the series championship Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. took one of the title berths by winning last weekend at Martinsville Speedway; he’ll start 17th Sunday.
Kurt Busch gets Ganassi extension
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy agreed to a multiyear extension to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing.
The deal was announced Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, after track president Eddie Gossage had presented the 41-year-old Busch a rocking chair that generally indicates retirement. That was part of a setup before Busch and team owner Chip Ganassi revealed the extension to keep driving the No. 1 Chevrolet.
Busch and his sponsor had moved to Ganassi on a one-year deal last winter.
This was the 20th Cup season for Busch, the 2004 champion and a winner of 31 races. He won this season at Kentucky, the sixth year in a row that he got to victory lane.
Bottas takes F1 pole
AUSTIN, Texas — Valtteri Bottas grabbed the pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix, where Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton will start back in fifth as he pursues a sixth career Formula 1 championship.
Bottas set a track record at the Circuit of the Americas with a lap of 1 minute, 32.029 seconds to grab the front position head of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.
Bottas is the only driver still alive in the championship chase with Hamilton, but pole position may not be enough to extend the championship. Even if Bottas wins, Hamilton only needs to finish eighth or better to secure the season title.
Hamilton has won the U.S. Grand Prix five times since 2012 but has never started behind the front row.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth after putting an old engine in the car after a problem in Saturday practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.