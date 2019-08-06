NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 Tuesday night for their 12th win in 13 games.
The Mets improved to 58-56 a night after surpassing the .500 mark for the first time since early May. New York has the best record in baseball since the All-Star break and entered the day 2½ games behind Philadelphia for an NL wild card despite looking like trade deadline sellers in mid-July.
Wheeler (9-6) had his bags packed and was ready to be dealt, but he remained in Flushing to aid an unlikely playoff chase. After throwing seven scoreless innings against the White Sox a day after the deadline, he cruised through eight on 99 pitches against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
Todd Frazier had a two-run double in the first inning and Ramos added a three-run shot in the third. Alonso smoked a solo shot in the fifth, his second connection in two games after going nine without one. Alonso has 36 homers for the season.
Miami right-hander Hector Noesi (0-1) allowed five runs over five innings in his first major league appearance since 2015.
Royals 6, Red Sox 2: Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and visiting Kansas City snapped its seven-game losing streak by beating Boston.
Ryan O’Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox — its longest slump ever against Boston.
Christian Vazquez had two hits with an RBI double for Boston, which halted its eight-game losing skid a night earlier.
The Red Sox also were held without a home run, ending a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.
Brewers 4, Pirates 3: Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and visiting Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Grandal drove in Ryan Braun with a double to left-center, the first hit off Pirates starter Steven Brault, in the fifth inning, before scoring when Trent Grisham grounded into a double play as the Brewers moved out to a 2-0 lead.
Grandal doubled again in the seventh inning off Francisco Liriano (4-3), giving Milwaukee runners on second and third with no outs. A one-out walk to Grisham loaded the bases, and Braun scored on a sacrifice fly by Orlando Arcia to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.
White Sox 5, Tigers 3: Jose Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago to a road victory over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.
Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.
Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. It was his second career victory, and both have come against the Tigers, who are 10-45 since the start of June.
Three relievers finished for the White Sox. Alex Colome allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.
Abreu gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer, his 24th of the season.
