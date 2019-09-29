Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a damaged left shoulder and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sidelined by an apparent concussion to top the injury list from Sunday’s NFL games.
Chicago played most of its 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with Trubisky out after he was injured on the Bears’ first series on a scramble. He was seen later on the sideline with his left arm in a sling.
Bears coach Matt Nagy had no update on Trubisky’s status after the game, saying he expected to know more in the next 24 or 48 hours.
Trubisky was replaced by veteran backup Chase Daniel, who finished 22 of 30 for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier, Allen was knocked out the Bills’ 16-10 loss to AFC East rival New England by a helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Patriots defensive end Jonathan Jones.
Allen was sent into concussion protocol by the fourth-quarter contact, the Bills said.
Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, a former William & Mary defensive back, said the hit on Allen was savage. “There’s no room in football for a play like the hit on Josh Allen,” McDermott said.
Al Riverron, the NFL’s head of officiating, told The Buffalo News that the play did not rise to the level of a disqualification.
Jones said, “There’s no intent to ever hurt anyone...we’re just playing good, clean football. I don’t think anybody ever really tries to go helmet to helmet. Everyone’s just flying around wanting to make plays.”
The hit occurred when Allen scrambled out of the pocket and burst through a hole up the middle while facing third-and-8 at the New England 45. He gained 7 yards before Jones closed in on him, lowered his helmet and struck the quarterback in the crown of his helmet. Jones was flagged for a personal foul for unnecessary roughness.
Allen lay on the field for several minutes before hopping up on his own.
Elsewhere
Chargers: Defensive end Melvin Ingram left in the first quarter at Miami with a hamstring injury.
Chiefs-Lions: Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) was carted off the field in the third quarter against Kansas City. Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (hip) and linebacker Damien Wilson (concussion) left in the fourth quarter of the win at Detroit.
Falcons-Titans: Atlanta right guard Jamon Brown suffered a concussion in the first quarter and did not return against Tennessee. The line suffered another loss when center Alex Mack left with a left elbow injury in the third quarter. He returned later in the quarter with the elbow heavily wrapped.
Tennessee outside linebacker Cameron Wake and Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson suffered hamstring and groin injuries, respectively, in the fourth quarter.
Panthers-Texans: Houston wide receiver Kenny Stills injured his hamstring on the last play of the first quarter against Carolina and didn’t return. Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz sustained a concussion early in the second half.
Giants: Linebacker Ryan Connelly was carted off in the fourth quarter against Washington with an injury to his right knee, and Lorenzo Carter, who was bothered by an elbow injury earlier in the week, sustained a neck injury in the second half.
Cardinals: Defensive end Zach Allen (shoulder) hurt his shoulder in the second quarter and didn’t return against Seattle, and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle) left early in the fourth quarter. Arizona wide receiver Christian Kirk limped off the field on the game’s next-to-last play. He appeared to get his right ankle/leg caught underneath a tackler.
Broncos: Denver linebacker Josey Jewell aggravated a hamstring injury in the second quarter against Jacksonville and was done for the day against Jacksonville.
Bucs-Rams: Tampa Bay wide receiver Breshad Perriman didn’t return from a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Rams. Rams linebacker Bryce Hager injured his shoulder during the first half and rookie safety Taylor Rapp left the field in the third quarter unable to put weight on his left ankle.
