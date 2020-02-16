CHICAGO — Aaron Gordon lost another dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head.
Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk-contest title as an exclamation point to an All-Star Saturday night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones and Gordon needed a dunk-off to decide a winner, Jones prevailing 48-47 in the one that determined who left with the trophy.
Miami’s Bam Adebayo won the skills title as well, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield took the 3-point crown. Their wins were without ambiguity, but the dunk contest — much like the one between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins in Chicago 32 years earlier — came down to the judges’ call.
Gordon brushed against the back of Fall’s head, and that was enough to sway three of the judges — they gave 9s, and that combined with two 10s added to the final 47. Jones said he would have settled for another dunk-off round.
“He clipped Tacko’s head when he did that dunk, so I knew they couldn’t have gave him a 50 for that one,” said Jones, who was in the dunk contest in 2017 as well. “I would have respected it if they gave him another 48, so we can go again.”
But it wasn’t clear if they would have dunked again had it still been tied after Gordon’s final attempt. The NBA was not going to permit co-champions, and there would have been a point when judges would have had to vote and decide a winner.
Much like 2016, when Gordon lost to Zach LaVine in one of the best dunk contests ever, the Magic forward — who set a dunk contest record with five perfect scores — left frustrated.
“I feel like I should have two trophies,” Gordon said.
Adebayo drew 2018 skills champion Spencer Dinwiddie of Brooklyn in the first round, having no problem with the accurate pass into a tight window, layup and 3-pointer that, to win, need to be made before an opponent completes the same course. Same thing in the second round, Adebayo finished off Toronto’s Pascal Siakam without a miss again to earn his spot in the final.
It came down to big men: Adebayo against Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. It took three tries for Adebayo to make his 3-pointer to win, and he still wound up beating Sabonis to the final make.
The 3-point contest came down to Hield, Booker and Washington’s Davis Bertans after five others — including defending champion Joe Harris — were knocked out in the first round. Bertans went first in the final round, scoring 22. Booker went next, scoring 26.
And that left Hield, who made his last six shots of the opening round and needed to get hot again late in the final.
His “money ball” rack — the one where every shot was worth 2 points — was the final of his five full racks, and he got to that corner with 19 points. That meant he had to go 4 for 5 on the last rack to catch Booker.
First one, make. Second one, make. Third one, make.
Hield then missed the fourth shot before letting the final one fly — dancing for joy when it dropped through the net, giving him a victory.
Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the most valuable player honor in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night was to receive the Kobe Bryant MVP Award.
Bryant played in a record 18 consecutive All-Star games, winning the MVP honors in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011. Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is the only other player to be selected MVP four times.
Players from both All-Star teams on Sunday honored Bryant and his daughter Gianna, with Team LeBron wearing No. 2 for her and Team Giannis wearing No. 24 for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.