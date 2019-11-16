RIVERDALE, Ga. — Colin Kaepernick threw passes for about 40 minutes on a high school field, then signed autographs for hundreds of fans who gathered in an end zone to watch his NFL workout that was suddenly moved Saturday, the latest strange twist in the saga for the exiled quarterback.
Six team representatives made it to the new location, including Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry. It appeared the Jets, Redskins and Chiefs also had someone in attendance.
Just 15 minutes before Kaepernick, 32, was scheduled to work out for 25 NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex in Flowery Branch, his representatives announced the session had been moved 60 miles away to a high school in Riverdale. The move came about an hour before the rescheduled workout was set to begin, putting many in scramble mode.
Kaepernick’s representatives said they called the audible to let the media watch and videotape the workout.
