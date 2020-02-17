WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Players who have won a World Series — and those who have come up short — seethed Monday at Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred‘s reference to the sport’s championship trophy as merely a “piece of metal,” saying that comment reflected a disconnect between Manfred and them.
“It bothered me, man. I hated it. It made him sound really out of touch,” said reliever Sean Doolittle, a former Virginia star and a member of the 2019 title-winning Washington Nationals. “That’s the holy grail of our sport. That’s what we show up for in the beginning of February, thinking about and working towards.”
Added Doolittle: “I just can’t believe how out of touch that is. You’re the commissioner of our game. You’re the steward of this game. That’s a really special thing.”
As with so many things being talked about around the majors as spring training gets started, this all stems from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scam in 2017 and 2018.
There have been calls for players involved to be punished in some way; MLB gave them immunity in exchange for cooperating with the investigation.
“I’m sure a lot of people were mad,” three-time AL MVP Mike Trout said at Los Angeles Angels camp in Tempe, Ariz. “They think the punishment should be more or something.”
Some think the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 championship, but Manfred said this on Sunday in an interview with ESPN: “The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act.”
That phrasing did not sit well.
Doolittle and other players noted that the name of the hardware is The Commissioner’s Trophy.
“For him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point, the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘commissioner’ on it,” said Justin Turner, whose Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Astros in the 2017 Series.
Braves give Snitker, staff extensions
ATLANTA — Braves manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff were given one-year contract extensions through the 2021 season on Monday.
Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was extended for three years through the 2024 season and given the additional title of president of baseball operations.
The Braves have won back-to-back NL East titles under Anthopoulos and Snitker.
Anthopoulos, 42, joined the Braves following the 2017 season after two seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ vice president of baseball operations and six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays’ general manager.
Snitker, 64, led the Braves to 97 wins last season. He is entering his fourth season as manager and his 44th season in the organization. He was was hired as interim manager in May 2016 when Fredi Gonzalez was fired, and the interim tag was removed that October. Atlanta gave him a two-year contract in October 2018 that included a club option for 2021. Snitker’s record in the major leagues is 318-292.
Snitker’s staff includes catching coach Sal Fasano, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, third base coach Ron Washington, bench coach Walt Weiss, first base and outfield coach Eric Young Sr. and assistant hitting coach José Castro.
Martes suspended for the season
NEW YORK — Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s major league drug program.
Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses.
A 24-year-old right-hander, Martes is on the Astros’ 40-man major league roster but hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017.
He was suspended last March 12 for 80 games following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use. Martes returned Aug. 21 and made two starts for the rookie level Gulf Coast Astros and one for Quad Cities of the Class A Midwest League. He was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 5 1/3 innings.
