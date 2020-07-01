Yoan Moncada has spent the past couple of months working out in what he called a “controlled and limited environment” in Florida, where the White Sox slugger could continue to get at-bats while protecting himself from the coronavirus.
That’s a good description of the environment that greeted him upon his return to Chicago.
Players began reporting to their teams and home ballparks Wednesday in the most significant step yet as Major League Baseball pressed ahead with its plan for a 60-game sprint of a season. Most players underwent a battery of health checks, not only for COVID-19 but also for any other lingering ailments from spring training, ahead of planned workouts beginning Friday and Saturday.
“We were doing workouts by time, you know? You have to reserve a time. I wasn’t interacting with a lot of people there,” Moncada said of his sessions in Florida. “The last couple of weeks I started lifting a little bit. I was hitting with limitations that we had during this situation. But I feel good. I’m ready to go.”
Much like other clubs, the White Sox intend to split their 60-man roster into two groups, one working out in the morning and the other in the afternoon. All players will have their temperatures checked multiple times each day, observe increased social distancing and get accustomed to stringent safeguards that MLB has put into place for the season.
“That’s going to be different to see and feel as a team,” Moncada said. “We’ll have to wait and see Friday how it goes.”
The Yankees won’t hold their first full-team workout until Saturday, even though manager Aaron Boone said players began intake testing Wednesday. That’s when he plans to address the team for the first time — also in waves.
“We’ll have to get creative with how we communicate,” said Boone, who plans to make the same speech three or four times.
Faced with the prospect of playing 60 games in 66 days, time-consuming health protocols, the responsibility to remain diligent about the coronavirus off the field and the anxiety of working amid a pandemic, Boone believes focus and toughness can be as important to a team this season as base running or bullpen management.
“How do you deal with that mentally and emotionally?” Boone asked. “How you’re able to separate that out when you take the field each and every night? There’s an advantage to be had there.”
After gauging workloads for pitchers during the shutdown, Boone expects his starters will be ready to face hitters on the first day of summer camp. He plans to stay flexible on usage and may consider using a six-man rotation or openers, but nothing has been determined yet as all teams adjust to a new norm.
“An injury can wipe out a season in a hurry,” Boone said, adding that he’s likely to be cautious with players early after New York placed a major league record 30 players on the injured list a total of 39 times last season.
Meanwhile, Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy is recovering from a severe case of COVID-19 that quarantined him for 30 days.
Hottovy, 38, detailed an ordeal during a conference call on Wednesday.
“It’s still kind of raw in the fact that we just got through it and to relive it,” said Hottovy, in his second season as the Cubs’ pitching coach. “Obviously, it affected us pretty significantly for a month.”
The former major leaguer learned he had the virus on the third day he felt ill, following a nasal test. He isolated in a spare bedroom with symptoms that got so bad he spent part of one day at the hospital.
Hottovy tested negative about two weeks ago and still gets winded easily. He is grateful his wife, Andrea, and young children did not get sick.
Hottovy had a relentless fever, difficulty breathing, dehydration and an increased heart rate.
He got depressed, wondering if he could have done more even though he wore masks and gloves outside the house before becoming ill.
Hottovy spent eight hours at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on the 12th day and was prepared to stay overnight. Instead, he was sent home with a breathing apparatus.
“If my story, if my journey through this, helps one person realize how severe this can get — and if that saves one life — then I want my story to be heard,” he said.
Orioles general manager Mike Elias said there had been no positive tests for COVID-19 among players and staff who were examined Wednesday, but he acknowledged that “it’s going to be an ongoing process.”
Elias has thus far named only 44 players of the 60 available to participate in the preseason workout. He will decide later which prospects will fill out the preseason roster in advance of a projected season-opener July 23 or July 24.
On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals were granted approval from the District of Columbia government for a waiver to conduct practices and play games at Nationals Park.
The Nationals, according to the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, initially had applied for a waiver for training only, then submitted a plan to seek approval for games.
The Nationals reportedly will host the New York Yankees on opening day.
On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals replaced the Yankees as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 at Dyersville, Iowa.
The schedule change caused by the pandemic meant the White Sox no longer play the Yankees this season.
MLB hopes to announce its new schedule next week. Each team will play 60 games, 40 against division rivals and 20 against teams in the corresponding regional division in the other league.
