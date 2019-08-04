CLEVELAND — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Felix Pena was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a torn ACL.
Pena was injured covering first base in the second inning Saturday against Cleveland. He went to the ground after crossing the bag to record the out and grabbed his right leg.
Manager Brad Ausmus said the team won’t know until after the surgery is completed when the 29-year-old right-hander will begin a rehabilitation program. Pena leads the team in wins and is 8-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 games.
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) and right-hander Griffin Canning (elbow inflammation) also were placed on the 10-day IL.
Simmons is on the IL for the second time this season with the ankle injury. He was out from May 20 to June 27 after he tripped running past first base trying to beat out a ground ball.
Simmons said the latest injury is in a different part of the ankle and occurred while in the batting cage on Saturday.
Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .274 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 74 games. David Fletcher started at shortstop Sunday.
Right-hander Luke Bard and first baseman/pitcher Jared Walsh were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Wilfredo Tovar‘s contract was selected from Salt Lake
Left-hander Patrick Sandoval will be called up from Salt Lake to start Monday night against Cincinnati in his major league debut. He was 4-4 with a 6.41 ERA in 15 starts at Salt Lake.
Contreras out with strained hamstring
CHICAGO — Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras went on on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right hamstring.
Contreras was hurt Saturday against Milwaukee while running to first on a fly ball. He limped off the field and sobbed in the dugout.
He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.
Contreras, 27, is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.
Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa.
Hicks goes on IL
NEW YORK — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, the latest blow to an injury-ravaged team leading the AL East nonetheless.
After getting hurt on a throw Saturday night, Hicks had an MRI on Sunday and New York considered the results good news because the team feared he had a torn ligament that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Hicks will be shut down from throwing for a week to 10 days but is expected back this season — although it was too soon to project a time frame. The ligament is intact, however, and Tommy John surgery has been ruled out.
Hicks becomes the 16th player on the Yankees’ current injured list, joining a pair of slugging first basemen who just went down: Edwin Encarnación broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Saturday, and Luke Voit has a sports hernia.
Elsewhere
Twins: After making two appearances for Minnesota following his trade from San Francisco, reliever Sam Dyson went on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis.
Dyson allowed six runs and six hits in his two appearances with Minnesota, wasting a three-run, ninth-inning lead in a loss at Miami on Thursday.
Cardinals: Infielder Matt Carpenter was activated from the injured list led off against Oakland on Sunday. Carpenter fouled a ball off his right foot against Pittsburgh on July 15 and missed 17 games with a bruise.
Phillies: Philadelphia demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Leigh Valley.
Franco was hitting just .231 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 102 games. Franco was once projected as a cornerstone player for the Phillies, appearing in more than 150 games in both 2016 and 2017. His best season came in 2016 when he hit 25 home runs and had 88 RBIs.
