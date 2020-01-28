HOUSTON — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Baker, 70, would become the oldest manager in the big leagues. He would succeed AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker’s hiring is a sign the AL champions want to bring an old school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
A three-time National League manager of the year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Since 2018, Baker has served as a special adviser to Giants CEO Larry Baer, working in both the baseball and business operations of the club.
Baker has compiled a 1,863-1,636 regular-season record in a career where he spent 10 years with the Giants, four years with the Chicago Cubs and six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before his two-year stint with the Nationals.
Baker had a 19-year major league career as an outfielder and was a two-time All-Star.
Nunez joins Mets
NEW YORK — Eduardo Núñez is back in New York, this time with the Mets. New York said the former All-Star infielder has agreed to a minor league contract and will report to big league spring training.
Nunez, 32, has a .276 average with 58 homers, 309 RBIs and 141 steals in 10 big league seasons with the New York Yankees (2010-13), Minnesota (2014-16), San Francisco (2016-17) and Boston (2017-19). Giants reach pact terms with Sanchez
The San Francisco Giants reportedly agreed to terms with former Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sánchez.
Sánchez, 27, has spent the last three seasons as Chicago’s starting second baseman, but wasn’t tendered this winter despite taking home the 2019 American League Gold Glove at his position.
Sánchez will enter spring training with a chance to secure the starting job at second base.
Elsewhere
Red Sox: First baseman Mitch Moreland is staying with Boston, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million. The 34-year-old hit .252 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games last year, going on the injured list for a strained lower back and a strained right quadriceps.
Cubs: The Chicago Cubs and free agent reliever Jeremy Jeffress agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract. Jeffress was a dominant reliever in 2018, going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games for Milwaukee. But the right-hander struggled with injuries in 2019 before the Brewers cut him Sept. 1.
Brewers: Pitcher Shelby Miller re-signed with Milwaukee, agreeing to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training camp.
Minor leagues: Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution urging Major League Baseball not to follow through with its proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams.
MLB made the proposal last year to the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors, during negotiations for a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after the 2020 season.
The resolution was introduced by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.; David McKinley, R-W. Va.; Max Rose, D-N.Y.; and Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.