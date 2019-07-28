Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman was traded Sunday to the New York Mets for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson, ESPN and MLB.com reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Stroman, a first-time All-Star in 2019, is 6-11 in 21 starts with a 2.96 ERA. He has a career 2.93 ERA.
In another deal, the Blue Jays traded veteran utility man Eric Sogard across the diamond Sunday, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for Sogard, 33, who is having a career season.
Sogard was due to start in right field against Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos, but was scratched shortly before first pitch and replaced by Billy McKinney.
Sogard is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 73 games. He began the year with 11 career homers in 584 games over eight seasons with Oakland and Milwaukee.
The Rays also traded right-hander Ian Gibaut to Texas for a player to be named or cash. Gibaut, 25, made his major league debut on July 12, giving up two runs in two innings in his only game for Tampa Bay.
Indians get Wood, Arroyo from Rays
TORONTO — The Cleveland Indians acquired pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo from Tampa Bay in a trade between playoff contenders.
The Rays got minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international slot money from Cleveland.
Wood, a 25-year-old right-hander, was 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 19 games — two of them starts — in five stints for Tampa Bay this season. In parts of three years with the Rays, he was 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 49 games.
The 24-year-old Arroyo, who played for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2016, is on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. He hit .220 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 10 games for the Rays this year.
Cardenas, 21, was batting .284 with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs in 84 games at Class A Lake County.
Sabathia returns to Yanks’ injured list
BOSTON — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation.
The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.
He allowed five runs and nine hits over 4ß innings in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.
New York, which lost the first three games of its series at Boston, recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Sunday night’s series finale.
Jimenez comes off IL for White Sox
CHICAGO — Outfielder Eloy Jimenez as activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and inserted into the starting lineup for Chicago’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins. The rookie slugger will be limited to designated hitter while he completes a throwing program after he was sidelined with a bruised ulnar nerve in his right arm.
Jimenez, 22, is considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He is batting .244 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs heading into the matchup with the Twins.
Infielder Jose Rondon was designated for assignment to make room for Jimenez on the roster. Rondon is hitting .197 with three homers in 55 games with Chicago this year. He was acquired in a trade with San Diego in January 2018 for cash.
