Brewers give Counsell three-year extension
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee general manager David Stearns didn’t have to do much thinking when it came to a new long-term deal for Brewers manager Craig Counsell.
“Both Craig and I thought this was probably an inevitability at some point,” Stearns said Wednesday after announcing a three-year extension for Counsell through the 2023 season. “It was just a matter of finding a time to work through the details.”
Hired to replace Ron Roenicke a month into the 2015 season, Counsell led the Brewers to consecutive postseason appearances for the second time in team history and first since 1981 and 1982.
Counsell, 49, already is the longest-tenured manager in the NL. Among all big league managers, he is fifth behind Oakland’s Bob Melvin, Cleveland’s Terry Francona, Houston’s AJ Hinch and Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash.
Nats part of MLB’s earliest opening day
NEW YORK — The World Series champion Washington Nationals will be at the New York Mets, and Detroit will play at Cleveland on March 26 in the first two games of the major leagues’ earliest opening day other than international games.
Washington’s game is part of a nationally televised tripleheader on ESPN and will be followed by San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. EDT and the Los Angeles Angels at AL champion Houston at 7:10 p.m.
Other AL opening-day games (all times EDT) are: Kansas City at the Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.), New York Yankees at Baltimore (3:05 p.m.), Boston at Toronto (3:37 p.m.), Minnesota at Oakland (4:07 p.m.) and Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.).
NL openers include the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m,), St. Louis at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.), Philadelphia at Miami (4:10 p.m.), Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) and Atlanta at Arizona (10:10 p.m.). The one interleague matchup has Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (4:10 p.m.).
All 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968.
Elsewhere
Rangers: Free agent catcher Robinson Chirinos and Texas agreed on a one-year, $6.75 million deal, sources told ESPN.
Chirinos spent six seasons with the Rangers before departing last offseason for Houston after Texas opted for defensive-minded Jeff Mathis.
Yankees: New York and right-hander Nick Tropeano agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, MLB Network reported.
Tropeano owns a career 12-14 record and a 4.51 ERA. He dealt with right shoulder injuries in 2018-19 and he suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery in 2016.
