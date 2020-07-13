ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns.
Hicks, 23, was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes.
Hicks, who routinely tops 100 mph, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2019. The right-hander’s availability for this season was uncertain.
Hicks had been taking part in workouts at Busch Stadium, leading up to the Cardinals’ opener on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh.
“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”
Dodgers pitcher David Price, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) are among about a dozen players who have opted out this year.
Hicks was 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA last season before he injured his elbow. He has hit 105 mph with his fastball.
Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos are expected to handle the late innings out of the Cardinals’ bullpen.
Carlos Martinez led St. Louis with 24 saves last season, posting his first save on June 1.
Elsewhere
Tigers: Detroit cut ties with Zack Godley, giving the right-hander his unconditional release. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said the move was made Monday to give Godley, 30, a chance to sign with another team. Godley is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.
Angels: Los Angeles left-hander Patrick Sandoval is back with the team after contracting coronavirus last month.
Sandoval disclosed his positive test Monday from the Angels’ summer camp, calling the virus “unlike anything I’d ever felt before.” He said he tested positive on June 22.
Sandoval said he endured three days of body aches, chills and fever before his symptoms lessened. He rejoined the Angels last week.
Sandoval went 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA last season as a rookie with the Angels, making three starts.
Yankees: Right fielder Aaron Judge remains slowed by his sore neck and is uncertain for Tuesday’s intrasquad game, and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka remains a concern for the start of the season as he recovers from a concussion.
Judge had improved motion Monday and took some swings in an indoor batting cage.
Tanaka was hit on the side of his head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on July 4. He has been throwing on flat ground and Boone said he had a date in mind for a bullpen session, which he did not announce. Tanaka would then have to progress to batting practice.
Cubs: Chicago manager David Ross skipped the team’s Monday morning workout because he is awaiting his completed result from his Saturday coronavirus test.
The team says five other Tier 1 individuals also missed the workout for the same reason. Tier 1, according to baseball’s 2020 operations manual, includes players and other on-field personnel.
