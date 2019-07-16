Cardinals’ Carpenter sidelined by foot injury
The St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday placed infielder Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a right-foot contusion and recalled rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from Triple-A Memphis.
Carpenter injured his foot in the seventh inning of Monday night’s game when he fouled off a pitch.
Sosa was batting .252 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 83 games for Memphis this season, playing 49 games at shortstop, 17 at second base and 15 at third base.
Cubs get Maldonado from Royals for Montgomery
CHICAGO — With their All-Star catcher sidelined, the Chicago Cubs quickly found some experienced help behind the plate.
The NL Central leaders acquired Martín Maldonado in a trade with Kansas City on Monday night that sent left-hander Mike Montgomery to the Royals.
Theo Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, announced the deal after Chicago’s 6-3 loss to Cincinnati — adding that top catcher Willson Contreras was going on the 10-day injured list with a strain to the arch area of his right foot.
The 32-year-old Maldonado, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 with the Angels, was batting .227 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 74 games for the struggling Royals this season.
Maldonado is a .220 career hitter with 57 homers and 210 RBIs in 686 games.
Montgomery, 30, is 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Cubs this year, and was 14-17 with three saves in 119 games for Chicago over four seasons.
Elsewhere
Braves: Atlanta placed left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the injured list because of a blister on his left index finger. In a corresponding move, the club recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Twins: Minnesota placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion symptoms, just as first baseman C.J. Cron (thumb inflammation) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (sprained ankle) returned from their injuries.
The Twins also designated right-handed reliever Mike Morin for release or assignment Tuesday before their series opener against the New York Mets. Buxton was hurt Saturday while making a headfirst, diving catch of a sinking line drive.
Rangers: Texas activated Hunter Pence from the injured list after he missed 23 games and his chance to start in the All-Star Game.
Pence, out since June 17 with a right groin strain, was activated before Tuesday night’s game against Arizona.
Outfielder Willie Calhoun was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. The Rangers also selected the contract of right-hander Taylor Guerrieri from Nashville after left-hander Jesse Biddle was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue.
Indians: Cleveland optioned first baseman Bobby Bradley to Triple-A Columbus and recalled right-hander Zach Plesac to start Tuesday night against Detroit.
Bradley, who was called up on June 22, batted .178 with one home run and struck out 20 times in 45 at-bats in 15 games. He was leading the International League with 24 home runs when he joined Cleveland.
Plesac is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland.
