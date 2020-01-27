CINCINNATI — Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal in the Cincinnati Reds’ latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
The deal would allow Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 season.
It was the fourth significant move by the Reds, among the most active teams in free agency since their sixth consecutive losing season. The Reds have has committed $174 million to new players, including the two biggest free agent deals in club history.
Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama got a $21 million, three-year deal.
Castellanos’ deal raised the offseason total of contracts negotiated by agent Scott Boras and his staff to $1,200,250,000.
Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Tigers and Cubs, who got him in a midseason trade. He hit 27 homers overall, drove in 73 runs and had 58 doubles while playing right field primarily in Detroit and Chicago.
Pirates send Marte to D’backs for prospects
PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and Brennan Malone, a pitcher. The Diamondbacks received cash considerations as part of the deal while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing money.
Marte, 31, is coming off a stellar 2019 during which he hit .295 and set career highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs. He has an $11.5 million salary this year, and his contract includes a $12.5 million team option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.
Marte served as one of the core members of the group that led the Pirates to three consecutive playoff berths from 2013 to 2015. He reached the All-Star Game in 2016 but also served an 80-game suspension in 2017 after testing positive for steroids.
Kintzler joins Miami
MIAMI — Right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Miami Marlins.
Kintzler has a 3.37 career ERA in 10 seasons with four teams. He had a 2.68 ERA last year for the Cubs in 62 games.
