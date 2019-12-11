SAN DIEGO — Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg’s tenure as baseball’s highest-paid pitcher.
Cole agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a source familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.
Cole’s deal established marks for pitchers in total dollars, topping the $245 million, seven-year contract Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Its $36 million average is a record for any player, beating the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season. Cole gets an even $36 million annually and can opt out after the 2024 season. He also has a full no-trade provision.
After finalizing the agreement for Strasburg, 31, agent Scott Boras predicted he would go higher for Cole, a 29-year-old right-hander.
Cole was baseball’s most dominant pitcher for much of 2019 and helped the Houston Astros come within one win of their second World Series title in three seasons.
“Obviously, when you are talking about a player at the level of Gerrit Cole, in a lot of ways that’s a game-changing type talent,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “This is a guy that’s really hungry, really driven.”
After helping Houston beat the Yankees in a six-game AL championship series, Cole joins a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ or Domingo Germán, who may be suspended at the season’s start under baseball’s domestic-violence policy.
Study finds MLB
had no juicing intent
The baseballs weren’t juiced during a record-setting 2019 regular season, according to a study commissioned by Major League Baseball.
They were just flying farther.
A four-person committee of scientists found that baseballs this year had less drag on average than in previous seasons, contributing to a power surge that resulted in a record number of home runs. Their report blamed the spike on inconsistencies in the seam height of the baseballs, as well as “changes in player behavior.” Batters connected 6,776 times in the regular season, smashing the record of 6,105 set in 2017.
The committee said it did not find evidence that MLB intentionally altered the baseballs and believes the inconsistencies were due to “manufacturing variability.” The balls are hand-sewn by workers at Rawlings’ factory in Costa Rica.
3-batter minimum coming for pitchers
MLB is pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
Commissioner Rob Manfred also said the injured list for pitchers will revert to 15 days from 10 days. In tandem, pitchers optioned to the minors will have to spend 15 days with farm teams before they can be recalled unless they replace a pitcher going on the IL.
As part of a March 8 agreement with the players’ association, management had the right to make the changes for 2020.
All pitchers must face at least three batters or end a half-inning, unless injured. While the union refused to agree to that provision, it also said it will not challenge it.
Meanwhile, Manfred countered outcry over MLB’s proposal to chop 42 farm teams by challenging the minors to “move off the take-it-or-leave-it status quo approach” to their negotiations.
MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues are negotiating a minor league agreement to replace the contract expiring after the 2020 season. MLB has proposed cutting more than a quarter of its 160 affiliates, citing concerns over the quality of facilities, travel and salaries for players.
Minor League president Pat O’Conner defended the minors to team executives at the winter meetings, and fans from small towns across the country have been outraged to see their teams listed as being on the chopping block.
Manfred said MLB “will remain flexible” in negotiations and is asking the NAPBL to do the same.
Blue Jays reach
deal with Roark
Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays greed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.
He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.
Toronto was 67-95 last season and last month acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee to join a rotation that includes right-hander Matt Shoemaker, whose 2019 season was cut short after five starts because of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA when he got hurt.
Elsewhere
Rockies: Right-hander Scott Oberg and Colorado agreed to a $13 million, three-year contract with a club option for 2023 that could make the deal worth $21 million over four years.
Dodgers: Reliever Blake Treinen reached agreement on a $10 million, one-year contract with Los Angeles a little more than a week after Oakland declined to offer him a contract. The right-handed Treinen, a 2018 All-Star, posted a 0.78 ERA in 2018 but raised it to 4.91 this year. He was replaced by Liam Hendriks in the closer role as the low-budget A’s earned the AL’s top wild card before losing in the wild card game for a second straight year.
White Sox: Chicago acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker. Mazara, 24, batted .268 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.