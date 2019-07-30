Cubs get Phelps to bolster bullpen
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.
As part of the trade announced Tuesday, the Blue Jays will send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps’ contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses.
The 32-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0 for 2 in save chances.
He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017) and Toronto.
To open a 40-man roster spot for Phelps, the Cubs moved left-hander Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day injured list.
Hatch, 24, was 4-10 with a 4.59 ERA this season at Double-A Tennessee.
Meanwhile, the Cubs placed reliever Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his neck.
Chicago recalled right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. from Triple-A Iowa to assume the vacated spot in the nine-man bullpen.
Bauer is fined for heaving ball over wall
CLEVELAND — A source familiar with the discipline said Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer has been fined by Major League Baseball for heaving a ball from the pitcher’s mound over the center-field wall at Kansas City last weekend.
Bauer made the toss in the fifth inning of a 9-6 loss in Kansas City on Sunday. When manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to make a pitching change, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and threw the ball over the 410-foot mark.
Elsewhere
White Sox: Shortstop Tim Anderson has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and Chicago recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.
Chicago optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte. Pitcher Dylan Covey was optioned to the Triple-A team on Sunday after lasting just 14 pitches against Minnesota, an 11-1 loss that dropped him to 1-7.
Anderson was hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 70 games before spraining his right ankle on June 25.
Phillies: Philadelphia signed right-hander Blake Parker. He joined their bullpen in time for the series opener against San Francisco.
Parker, who had a 4.21 ERA in 37 appearances this season with the Twins, recently cleared waivers.
Blue Jays: Closer Ken Giles, who has been the subject of trade speculation, got a cortisone shot in his right elbow Tuesday to treat what the club called mild inflammation.
Toronto athletic trainer Nikki Huffman said an MRI showed no structural problems, and that the shot would provide Giles with “a long-lasting effect.” Huffman also said Giles has been cleared to throw in two days, though when he makes it back to the mound is unclear.
