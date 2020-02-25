DUNEDIN, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, another setback for the two-time All-Star and the rotation of the AL East favorites.
The right-handed Severino, who turned 26 this month, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said Severino had been feeling on-and-off discomfort since October.
New York already expects to be without left-hander James Paxton for the first two months of the season after back surgery on Feb. 5.
Severino’s injury leaves the Yankees with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings until the return of Paxton and Domingo Germán, who must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic-violence policy. Germán is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
The Yankees won 103 games last year in taking the division, then
Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018, signed a $40 million, four-year contract and was scratched from his first scheduled spring training appearance on March 5 because of rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder. The Yankees said April 9 he had strained his latissimus dorsi muscle. He did not make a minor league injury rehabilitation appearance until Sept. 1 and did not make his first appearance for the Yankees until Sept. 17.
Severino was 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over 12 innings in three regular-season starts for New York, then was 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA over 8ß innings in a pair of postseason outings.
Verlander’s spring debut set against Scherzer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander, a former Goochland High School and Old Dominion University standout, is slated to make his 2020 spring training debut on Thursday, when former teammate Max Scherzer is scheduled to be on the mound for World Series champion Washington.
The pair were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010 to 2014 and have combined for five Cy Young Awards.
“It wasn’t done intentionally. That is a pretty good matchup, though,” new Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
Verlander won his second Cy Young last season, going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA.
Scherzer, a the three-time Cy Young winner, won the World Series opener last October and did not get a decision in Game 7. Verlander lost Games 2 and 6.
Elsewhere
WBC: Next year’s World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the Marlins hosting the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals.
The fifth edition of the tournament will be played during March 9-23, 2021, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday.
Braves: Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup Tuesday because of irritation in his right elbow. Freeman felt discomfort Monday and again Tuesday.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he is not sure how long Freeman will be out.
