MILWAUKEE — Now that the Milwaukee Brewers have added Avisaíl García to their talented outfield, Ryan Braun could see more time at first base.
García’s $20 million, two-year contract was finalized Tuesday, a deal that includes a 2022 club option and could be worth $30 million over three years.
Braun, who turned 36 last month, is Milwaukee’s primary left fielder. The 2011 NL MVP played 18 games at first in 2018 but none this year.
“Ryan’s going to see some time at first base,” general manager David Stearns said. “He’s open to it. He understands it. We certainly believe he can play over there at a good level, so that will be part of the rotation in 2020 but that will not be his exclusive position.”
García batted .282 with a career-high 20 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, spending most of his time in right field. He joins a crowded Milwaukee outfield that includes 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich, Braun and two-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain.
“Sometimes, I’m going to play center. Most of the time, I’m going to play left field. I’m OK with it,” García said.
García, 28, played in 125 games with the Rays last season. In five seasons with the White Sox, Garcia hit .271 with 74 home runs and 289 RBIs, including posting career highs in batting average (.330) and RBIs (80) in 2017, when he was an All-Star.
Garcia has a career average of .273 with 96 home runs and 374 RBIs since beginning his major league career with the Detroit Tigers in 2012.
Miley, Reds agree to two-year contract
All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a source familiar with deal told The Associated Press. Miley, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros.
He made just one postseason appearance, allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Game 3 AL Division Series loss to Tampa Bay.
Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016), Baltimore (2016-17), Milwaukee (2018) and Houston.
He was an All-Star in 2012, when he went 16-11.
Miley would join a rotation that includes Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Anthony DeSclafani.
Reliever Smith reaches deal with Houston
HOUSTON — Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract.
Smith, 35, spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston.
Smith missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances.
Smith didn’t allow a run in eight of his 10 postseason appearances in 2019 and finished the playoffs with a 3.12 ERA.
The right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in 782 career appearances.
