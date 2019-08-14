ATLANTA — The New York Mets on Wednesday placed All-Star Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list and have recalled infielder Ruben Tejada from Triple-A Syracuse.
The Mets say McNeil suffered a low-grade left hamstring strain when trying to beat out an infield grounder in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
McNeil is hitting .332 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs. This is his second IL stint with a left hamstring injury this season. He missed about two weeks, from May 23 to June 4, with his previous injury.
McNeil has been among the major league leaders in batting this season while providing the Mets a spark at the top of the lineup. He’s played both outfield and infield, and has recently been at second base since Robinson Cano got hurt.
Tejada, 29, played with the Mets from 2010 through 2015. His last major league appearance came with Baltimore in 2017.
Right-hander Jacob Rhame was transferred to the 60-day IL. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 4 with right elbow discomfort.
Arrieta says he’ll have surgery on elbow soon
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta said he’s likely going to have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow. Arrieta has been pitching through pain for several starts, but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Thursday and will determine his course of action afterward.
Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs. He has been mediocre since he joined the Phils on a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2018. The deal includes team options for $22.5 million in ‘21 and ‘22. Arrieta also can opt out after this season, but it’s unlikely he’ll give up the $20 million he’s due next year. He is 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA this season and was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 2018.
Zach Eflin will rejoin the starting rotation and take Arrieta’s spot on Saturday.
Nationals ace Scherzer says he’s ready to return
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer said he’s all set to pitch — not in the minors, in the majors — as soon as possible.
On the injured list for all but one game over the past five weeks because of trouble with a back muscle, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and Washington ace played catch at Nationals Park on Wednesday, a day after pitching the equivalent of about two innings in a simulated game, and declared himself ready to go.
“I want to get in a game now. I’m ready to get in a game,” Scherzer said.
Manager Dave Martinez said later he still needed to speak to Scherzer and the team’s head trainer to “map out his next steps” before making a decision on his ace’s status. But Martinez did not rule out the possibility that Scherzer could pitch this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 2019.
Cole says hamstring isn’t ‘super serious’
CHICAGO — Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole said his sore right hamstring is “not super serious” a day after he was a late scratch in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
Cole experienced discomfort in his leg while warming up and never took the mound. Instead, Chris Devenski opened the game and lasted just two innings in a 4-1 loss that gave the White Sox a split of the twin bill.
The right-hander underwent tests on Wednesday in Chicago and talked to reporters following Houston’s 13-9 loss to the White Sox. Cole said he never had a similar hamstring injury, but added, “I’ve had my fair share of stuff that I’ve had to get through.”
Manager A.J. Hinch said Cole would remain with the Astros while the injury is treated and expects the 28-year-old will accompany the team to Oakland for a four-game series that opens on Thursday.
Elsewhere
Rays: Tampa Bay placed starting outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list, a day after sustaining an oblique strain in the game against the San Diego Padres. Garcia has started 101 games this season, posting a .278 batting average, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Giants: San Francisco placed infielder Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Manager Bruce Bochy said the injury has bothered Sandoval to varying degrees for several years, but it flared up Sunday when the 33-year-old switch-hitter was batting right-handed.
Pirates: Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon will miss the 2020 season after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right elbow for a second time.
The team said the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday in New York. The club initially hoped Taillon, who hasn’t pitched since May 1, would only need surgery on his right flexor tendon. During the operation, Dr. David Altchek determined Taillon also needed surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.
