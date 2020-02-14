Indians’ Clevinger has surgery on knee
CLEVELAND — The Indians are already dealing with adversity before taking the field for their first full-squad workout.
Starter Mike Clevinger underwent surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus in his left knee after the right-hander hurt it while working out at the team’s training complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
“He was doing some drills a couple days ago,” manager Terry Francona said. “He felt something. We took him to the training room. Then we let him go home to see how he feels.”
The Indians won’t have a timetable for Clevinger’s return until after the operation, but he’s likely to miss at least several weeks.
If there’s a bright spot, it’s that the injury happened early in camp and not closer to the season’s start.
Clevinger, 29, went 13-4 last season and the Indians are counting on him to help fill some of the void after they traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers this winter.
Meanwhile, the Indians and outfielder Domingo Santana agreed to a $1.5 million contract that includes a $5 million club option for 2021. He played for Seattle last season, batting .253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 121 games. Santana, 27, missed 24 games in August and September with an injured right elbow.
Haniger has operation on his lower back
PEORIA, Ariz. — Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is not likely to take the field soon following his second surgery in less than a month.
The Mariners said the 2018 All-Star had a lower back procedure Thursday that followed core surgery in January.
Both are related to a ruptured testicle sustained in a game last June, an injury believed to have occurred when he fouled off a pitch and the ball hit him in the groin area. In working his way back, Haniger felt back pain and never played again last season.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Haniger, who hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 runs batted in in 2018 before his 2019 season was cut short, had an operation called a microdiscectomy, or small repair of vertebrae in his back. There is no timeline for when Haniger can play.
Two relievers reach deals with Rays
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Relief pitchers Brooks Pounders and Deck McGuire (Deep Run) agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays expect the right-handers in spring training on Saturday.
Pounders split last season between the Indians and Mets organizations, making 43 appearances at the Triple-A level and seven with the Mets.
McGuire pitched for the Samsung Lions in South Korea last year.
MLB raising salaries for minor leaguers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is raising the minimum salary for minor league players in 2021, according to a memo sent Friday from the commissioner’s office to all 30 teams and obtained by The Associated Press.
Two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB opted to give those players a wage increase between 38% and 72%. The bump was discussed at last week’s owners meetings and confirmed in the memo from Morgan Sword, executive vice president of baseball economics and operations.
