TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York’s opener at Baltimore on March 26 because of their injuries.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started. The right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.
Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman expects Stanton will be back in April.
Since being named the 2017 AL rookie of the year, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and to 102 games last year because of a strained left oblique.
Stanton was acquired by the Yankees from Miami before the 2018 season. The left fielder played in just 18 regular-season games last year because of a strained left biceps and a sprained right knee.
JUPITER, Fla. — As far as Houston ace Justin Verlander is concerned, the groin tightness that has bothered him much of the spring is done with.
The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and former Goochland High and Old Dominion University standout made his spring debut Tuesday, surrendering three runs, two earned, during 2 2/3 innings of a 6-3 loss against St. Louis.
“I think after today I can start to forget about wondering about my groin and just go about my routine and just worry about getting my pitch shape and deception where I want it,” Verlander said.
The groin issue prompted Verlander to throw a controlled two-inning live bullpen session last week in place of his scheduled start.
Slated to throw in the neighborhood of 50 pitches on Tuesday, Verlander threw 53, hitting 97 on the scoreboard radar gun.
“I thought he was very good,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “His first time out, his velocity was better than we expected and I think maybe better than he expected.”
TAMPA, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.
Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice.
Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI.
Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug,. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Texas grand jury has been hearing evidence that could form the basis for criminal charges related to the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, two sources familiar with the matter told the Los Angeles Times.
Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and former federal prosecutor, called the involvement of a grand jury “significant.”
Said Levenson: “It means there’s at least some concern about how widespread this incident might be by those who provided drugs, were involved in the activities, knew about them, may have made misrepresentations, whatever the connection might be.”
Skaggs was 27 when he died in his Texas hotel room July 1, hours after the Angels arrived on a flight from California. An autopsy revealed that Skaggs aspirated, with a mixture of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system.
