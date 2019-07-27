PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves placed right fielder Nick Markakis and infielder Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list before Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Markakis suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. Manager Brian Snitker said Markakis won’t need surgery and could return in six to eight weeks.
Markakis is batting .284 with nine homers and 53 RBIs. He hadn’t missed a game since 2017 and has played at least 155 in each of his five seasons in Atlanta.
Swanson has a bruised right foot. Snitker hopes Swanson will return when he’s eligible to come off the injured list. His stint is retroactive to Wednesday.
Outfielder Adam Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and lefty Max Fried was reinstated from the injury list. Duvall has 29 homers in 94 games in the minors. Duvall was an All-Star with the Reds in 2016 when he hit .241 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs. He had 31 homers and 99 RBIs in 2017.
Dodgers put Stripling on IL
WASHINGTON — The Dodgers placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list because of tendinitis in his right biceps.
The team said before Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals that the move is retroactive to July 25. Manager Dave Roberts suspects he’ll miss a start or two.
On Wednesday, Stripling (4-4, 3.64 ERA) pitched five innings of three-hit ball against the Angels, giving up two runs before leaving with a stiff neck.
The Dodgers recalled right-hander Jaime Schultz from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schultz pitched three scoreless innings over three appearances for the Dodgers in April.
Foot issue shelves Mets’ Smith
NEW YORK — Mets outfielder Dominic Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his left foot.
Smith wore a walking boot Saturday in New York’s clubhouse and is scheduled for a CT scan Monday. He is batting .278 with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in 88 games this season, his third in the majors.
Elsewhere
Cubs: Chicago placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster.
Holland, 32, was acquired Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named. Used as reliever since mid-May, he has allowed the second-lowest slugging percentage and sixth-lowest batting average against left-handed batters this season.
Holland is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 275 major league appearances in 11 seasons with Texas, the Chicago White Sox and the Giants.
Descalso is batting .181 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 73 games for the Cubs.
Royals: Kansas City traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for two minor league prospects.
Kansas City also recalled oft-injured pitcher Kyle Zimmer and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Triple-A Omaha. First baseman Lucas Duda was designated for assignment.
Diekman is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 relief appearances this season, but he has allowed just one run in his last six outings. He isn’t signed beyond this year, making him an obvious trade candidate.
In return, the Royals got 26-year-old outfielder Dairon Blanco and 20-year-old right-hander Ismael Aquino from Oakland.
Yankees: AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu was out of New York’s lineup for Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.
Manager Aaron Boone said “he’s got a little tightness in his groin,” which the infielder felt during Friday’s loss to the Red Sox.
He is batting .332 with 15 homers and 71 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.