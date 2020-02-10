NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is considering expanding the playoffs to nearly half of the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild card teams to choose opponents.
The playoffs would grow from 10 clubs to 14 under the plan, first reported Monday by the New York Post. There would be four wild cards in each league, up from two.
Any proposal would have to be negotiated with the players’ association. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through the 2021 season.
“Expanding the playoffs in a sensible way is something worth discussing when part of a much more comprehensive conversation about the current state of our game,” union head Tony Clark said.
Only the division winner with the best regular-season record would advance directly to the Division Series under the plan. The two other division winners and wild card teams would start in a best-of-three round.
The division winner with the second-best record would choose its opponent from among the three lowest-seeded wild card teams. The division winner with the third-best record would then get to pick from among the remaining two wild cards. The top wild card would face whichever team is left over after the division winners make their choices.
The selections would be made on a televised show.
MLB long restricted its postseason to just the pennant winners facing each other in the World Series. Postseason teams doubled to four with the split of each league into two divisions in 1969, then to eight with the realignment to three divisions and the addition of a wild card in 1995, a year later than planned due to a players’ strike.
The postseason reached its current 10 with the addition of a second wild card and a wild card round in 2012.
Expanded playoffs would create more content for broadcasters. MLB’s contracts with ESPN and Turner run through 2021 and its deal with Fox goes through 2028.
Angels’ trade with Dodgers is off
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels’ proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Monday he won’t be making a widely reported trade, although he didn’t specify the deal or the players involved.
Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers.
The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers’ lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade. Eppler didn’t specify why the Angels’ deal with the Dodgers won’t be happening.
Boston ultimately reworked the deal to send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.
Diamondbacks give Ahmed four-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a $32.5 million, four-year deal with two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed.
Ahmed, 29, avoids his final year of salary arbitration with the deal, which keeps him with the team through 2023.
Ahmed has had a reputation as an elite defensive shortstop since his debut with the D’backs in 2014 and has steadily improved his hitting. He hit a career-high .254 last season with 19 homers and 82 RBIs in 158 games.
Former pitcher Bolsinger sues Astros
LOS ANGELES — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
Bolsinger’s suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking that the Astros forfeit their nearly $30 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
According to the suit, Bolsinger, then a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning in a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”
He was demoted to Triple-A and hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since. He was 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 appearances with Toronto in 2017. The 32-year-old pitched in Japan in 2018-19, and is seeking a job with a big league club for this season.
The Astros didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mengden undergoes surgery on elbow
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden underwent surgery on his pitching elbow.
The team gave no timetable for Mengden’s return.
Mengden was 5-2 with a save and a 4.83 ERA in 13 games with Oakland last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.