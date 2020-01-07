BOSTON — Major League Baseball said it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
“The commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter,” MLB said in a statement.
The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.
The latest allegations against the Red Sox come after The Athletic reported last month that the Houston Astros allegedly stole signs during home games of their 2017 World Series championship season by using a camera positioned in center field.
White Sox reach deal with reliever Cishek
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Tuesday, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek.
Cishek, 33, is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming right-hander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.
Cishek likely will be used in late-inning situations in front of Alex Colomé, who had 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA last year in his first season with the White Sox. Kelvin Herrera also is back after he struggled in 2019.
Cishek broke into the majors in 2010 with the Marlins.
Dodgers get Nelson on one-year pact
LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Jimmy Nelson and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $1.25 million, one-year contract, an incentive-laden deal that could be worth $13.25 million over two seasons.
The 30-year-old pitcher spent the last six seasons with Milwaukee. Nelson was 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA and 578 strikeouts and 240 walks.
Nelson had his best season in 2017, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA. He ranked eighth in the National League with 199 strikeouts in 29 starts and ninth in ERA. But he ended the season on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain. He missed all of the 2018 season with a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Nelson returned last season and appeared in 10 games for the Brewers, making two starts. He was 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and the team didn’t offer him a contract by Dec. 2, making him a free agent.
Tigers, Fulmer come to terms on one-year deal
DETROIT — The Tigers avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
It’s the same amount Fulmer received last year when he lost his arbitration case with the Tigers.
Fulmer was voted AL rookie of the year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury.
Fulmer turns 27 on March 15.
