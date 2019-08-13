Nats bring back Holland
WASHINGTON — Greg Holland and the Washington Nationals are giving it another go, the latest in a long series of moves aimed at helping the team’s struggling bullpen.
Holland, who was with Washington last season, and the Nationals reached an agreement in principle for him to return on a minor league contract, pending the completion of a successful physical exam, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Holland, 33, was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. He was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA this season.
Cole pulled from start
CHICAGO — Houston Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole didn’t make a scheduled start in the second game of doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night because of right hamstring discomfort.
Cole was listed on the starting lineup, but righty Chris Devenski took the mound in the bottom of the first. Devenski made his first start of the season and seventh of his career.
Cole is 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and will have to wait to try to extend his career-best winning streak to 11 games.
Braves’ Riley expects to return in two weeks
ATLANTA — Austin Riley is feeling a lot better.
Dansby Swanson? Not so much.
Riley, the slugging rookie for the Atlanta Braves, will not need surgery on his injured right knee and expects to return to the lineup in about two weeks.
He revealed the news before the NL East leaders opened a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday. An MRI revealed a partial tear that will require him to wear a brace but nothing more. Surgery likely would have ended his season.
But shortstop Swanson continues to rehab a bruised right foot that already has kept him out far longer than the team expected. He went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 24 and still is not sure when he’ll be able to return.
Elsewhere
Phillies: Philadelphia hired former manager Charlie Manuel to replace John Mallee as hitting coach.
Manuel was working as senior adviser to the general manager. The Phillies said he would assume his new position for the remainder of the season.
Manuel led the Phillies to five straight division titles, two NL pennants and the franchise’s second World Series title, in 2008.
Rockies: Colorado designated veteran catcher Chris Iannetta for assignment. Iannetta departs as the team’s all-time leader among catchers in games played, runs, hits, homers, RBIs and walks. The 36-year-old hit .222 this season.
