WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals on Sunday put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after the former Virginia standout gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.
The NL wild card leaders made the move Sunday. They recalled righty Kyle McGowin from Double-A Harrisburg.
Doolittle has posted a career-worst 4.33 ERA with 28 saves. But the lefty blew his sixth save try Saturday in a 15-14, 14-inning loss. Doolittle allowed four runs on four hits while recording just one out in pitching for the second day in a row.
Doolittle is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA since the All-Star break. He is 6-4 overall and has given up a career-high 10 home runs.
The two-time All-Star has pitched 52 innings this season, his most since 2014.
Reds’ Voto sidelined by back tightness
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati’s last three games.
The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Votto was on a six-game hitting streak before his back tightened up. The six-time All Star is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Elsewhere
Indians: Cleveland ace Corey Kluber was removed from a minor league start after one inning with abdominal tightness.
The team said Kluber, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since breaking his arm during a start on May 1, was taken out of Sunday’s game for Triple-A Columbus in Charlotte, N.C., for precautionary reasons. The two-time Cy Young winner was making his third start as he attempts to return from the injury.
Kluber walked two and didn’t allow a run in his one inning. The 33-year-old was scheduled to spend Monday in Cleveland — an off day for the Indians — before re-joining the club in New York.
Rockies: Colorado right-hander Scott Oberg has been treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career.
Manager Bud Black said Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital on Saturday and remained there overnight. The Rockies put Oberg on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Black said Oberg, 28, started feeling heaviness in his arm on Saturday and alerted the training staff. They sent him to the hospital for an examination and the clot was discovered.
Oberg (6-1) replaced struggling Wade Davis as the team closer two weeks ago and picked up his sixth save in Friday night’s win over Miami
The Rockies recalled righty DJ Johnson from Triple-A Albuquerque.
