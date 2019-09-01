Doolittle, Zimmerman come off Nationals’ IL
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals reinstated closer Sean Doolittle and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman — both former Virginia standouts — from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.
The team also reinstated right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (right shoulder strain) from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Austin Voth (right biceps tendinitis) from the 10-day IL and recalled three minor leaguers as rosters expanded for September.
Doolittle (6-4, 4.33 ERA) missed 12 games with right knee tendinitis. He ranks third in the National League with 28 saves but allowed 12 earned runs in 10 appearances before going on the injured list.
Zimmerman, who missed 36 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, is hitting .246 with three homers and 15 RBIs. Hellickson is 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA in nine games, and Voth is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in four starts.
In other moves, the Nationals recalled catcher Raudy Read from Triple-A Fresno, infielder Adrián Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg and outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Double-A Harrisburg.
Darvish scratched from Cubs start
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs scratched Yu Darvish on Sunday because of right forearm tightness, sidelining the Japanese right-hander after one of his best starts with the team.
Darvish pitched eight sparkling innings in a 5-2 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. He is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in his last nine starts in his best stretch since he signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago before last season.
While forearm tightness can be a harrowing sign for pitchers, Darvish has been dealing with the issue for about five starts. The Cubs haven’t sent him for any tests, and manager Joe Maddon thinks he will be able to take his next turn in the rotation Saturday at Milwaukee.
Elsewhere
Brewers: Milwaukee cut another key performer from last year, designating reliever Jeremy Jeffress (South Boston) for assignment. Jeffress went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 2018, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central and make it to the NL Championship Series. The right-hander also made the All-Star team for the first time.
But Jeffress hasn’t been able to find the same form this year. He was hampered by right shoulder weakness during spring training, and then went back on the injured list last Sunday with a strained left hip.
Jeffress, who turns 32 on Sept. 21, is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and one save in 48 games this season.
Indians: Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since late May when he was diagnosed with leukemia, was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.
Carrasco went 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts before being shut down after pitching May 30 against the Chicago White Sox. He has since made four minor league appearances, permitting one run while striking out eight in five innings.
Second baseman Jason Kipnis, who left in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 9-6 loss to Tampa Bay with right wrist discomfort, was out of Sunday’s starting lineup. His status will be re-evaluated Monday.
Yankees: New York recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A more than two months after sending him down amid a roster crunch.
Frazier rejoined the team before Sunday’s game against Oakland as rosters expanded for September. The 24-year-old hit .283 with 11 homers in 53 games with New York this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.