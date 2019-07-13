PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals on Saturday put Max Scherzer on the 10-day injury list because the ace right-hander has a midback strain.
An MRI on Scherzer’s back came back negative, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner had his start pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday. But he was placed on the injury list retroactive to July 10 after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday’s game.
Catcher Spencer Kieboom was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s roster spot.
Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts before the All-Star break. He is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA overall.
Red Sox obtain Cashner n deal with Orioles
BALTIMORE — Boston upgraded its starting rotation by obtaining right-hander Andrew Cashner in a trade with Baltimore.
The Red Sox also got cash while sending a pair of 17-year-old prospects to the Orioles.
Cashner, 32, is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors. He has gone at least six innings in his last five starts and has a 1.41 ERA since the beginning of June.
Cashner is in the final season of a two-year, $16 million contract. He has a lifetime record of 55-82 with a 4.00 ERA.
Baltimore agreed to send Boston $1,777,839 to cover all but $1,577,000 of the $3,354,839 Cashner is due from his $8 million salary this year. Baltimore also agreed to make contingent payments on some of Cashner’s performance bonuses if he should achieve them.
The Orioles received infielder Noelberth Romero and outfielder Elio Prado.
Mets drop Kemp
MIAMI — Former three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp was released by the New York Mets.
Kemp signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 24 and played in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .235 with one home run and three RBIs.
Kemp, 34, made the NL All-Star team last season in his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing with a .290 batting average, 21 home runs and 85 RBIs.
He was traded to Cincinnati in the offseason as part of a deal with Yasiel Puig and appeared in 20 games for the Reds this season, hitting .200 with one home run and five RBIs before sustaining a broken rib after colliding into the outfield wall during a game in San Diego on April 21.
