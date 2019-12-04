PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies, a year after neglecting to add a starting pitcher, have appeared to learn from their missteps. They agreed to terms Wednesday with former New York Mets righthander Zack Wheeler on a 5-year, $118 million contract, a source said, to begin an offseason that centers on their rotation.
Wheeler, 29, is not Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg, the two premier pitchers on the market, but he could develop into an elite arm. He has a powerful fastball and was finally healthy the last two seasons after injuries hindered him for most of the previous three.
The Phillies will slot him into a rotation headed by Aaron Nola, and they will likely add another starter to accompany Jake Arrieta and Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, or Nick Pivetta. Their pursuit of starting pitching is not finished.
Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then made just 17 starts in 2017 because of a series of arm complications. Healthy for 2018 and 2019, Wheeler combined for a 3.65 ERA and averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 60 starts.
The Phillies had just one starter last season finish with an ERA better than 4.22. Their rotation had the fifth-highest ERA in the National League, allowed homers at the third-highest rate, and recorded the sixth-lowest strikeout rate.
O’s deal Bundy to Angels for pitching prospects
The Baltimore Orioles traded veteran right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels for four minor league pitching prospects, multiple reports said Wednesday.
The Orioles will get right-handers Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich for Bundy, who went 7-14 last season with a 4.79 ERA.
Bundy was the fourth overall draft pick in 2011. He went 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA in 2016, his first full season in the Baltimore rotation, striking out 104 in 109 2/3 innings.
Of the four prospects the Orioles received, Mattson, 24, is closest to the majors. He jumped from High-A Inland Empire to Triple-A Salt Lake in 2019, striking out 110 and posting a 2.33 ERA.
Hamels, Braves agree to one-year deal
ATLANTA — Left-hander Cole Hamels agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, one of the more active teams of the offseason.
The 35-year-old gives the Braves a veteran to replace Julio Teheran, who became a free agent after his $12 million team option was declined.
Hamels joins Mike Soroka, 22, Max Fried, 25 and Mike Foltynewicz, 28, as the Braves’ probable top four starters. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said recently that left-hander Sean Newcomb, who spent most of the 2019 season in the bullpen, will be given a chance to win a starting job in spring training.
Hamels spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, going 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts last season.
Hamels has 163 wins and a 3.42 ERA in 14 seasons. He began his career with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time All-Star in 10 seasons.
Carrasco, Donaldson win comeback awards
NEW YORK — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson have been named comeback players of the year.
Carrasco won the American League award. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, missed three months while undergoing treatment and returned to the Indian in a relief role in September.
In October, the 32-year-old right-hander from Venezuela won the Roberto Clemente Award presented for the character he’s shown on and off the field.
Donaldson won the National League honor. He played only 52 games for Toronto and Cleveland in 2018 because of injuries, but bounced back for a big year with the Braves.
The 2015 AL MVP hit 37 home runs and had 94 RBIs for the NL East champions. Donaldson became the second straight Braves player to win the NL comeback award after pitcher Jonny Venters last year.
The awards were chosen by the 30 team beat writers for MLB.com.
Elsewhere
Red Sox: Boston signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-hander Josh Osich to one-year contracts.
They were the only two players the team nontendered at Monday’s deadline, making them free agents.
Hernández, 27, played in 61 games with the Red Sox last year after missing most of the previous two seasons recovering from left shoulder surgery. He batted .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
Osich, 31, pitched four years for the Giants before making 57 appearances for the White Sox last season, setting career highs with 67 2/3 innings and 61 strikeouts.
Angels: The Los Angeles Angels reached a proposed agreement to stay in Anaheim through 2050 as part of a deal in which they will pay $325 million to buy Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots from the city.
The Angels and the city government announced the deal Wednesday that likely secures the franchise’s long-term future in Orange County. The deal allows the team to decide whether to use the property to build a new stadium, which would be funded by the Angels.
The proposal will be considered by Anaheim’s City Council in stages later this month and in 2020, but it is expected to be approved.
Drug testing: Players who test positive for opioids would enter treatment and not be suspended under the change to Major League Baseball’s drug agreement being negotiated by management and the players’ association, according to union chief Tony Clark.
Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death this year of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Players have been tested for performance-enhancing substances since 2004 and for banned stimulants since 2006.
