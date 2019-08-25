CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have been dealt a major blow at the worst time possible.
Third baseman José Ramírez, whose hitting tear has aligned with Cleveland’s surge in the standings, needs surgery on his broken right hand and will be sidelined indefinitely as the Indians try to catch Minnesota in the AL Central or capture an AL wild card berth.
Ramírez was placed on the injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone, an injury that typically takes more than a month to heal. He was removed from Saturday’s game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch. Manager Terry Francona said the 26-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right wrist for some time.
Francona said Ramírez would fly to New York on Sunday and undergo surgery Monday. The team will have a better sense of when Ramirez will return after the procedure by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham.
Ramírez is batting .254 with 33 doubles, 20 home runs and 75 RBIs in 126 games. He went into Sunday second in the majors in extra-base hits (32) and third in RBIs (40) in the second half.
To take Ramírez’s roster spot, the Indians recalled infielder Yu Chang from Triple-A Columbus. He started Sunday and batted seventh against Kansas City.
Elsewhere
Cubs: First baseman Anthony Rizzo was out of Sunday’s starting lineup against Washington due to tightness in his back.
Rizzo left Saturday’s 7-2 loss to Washington in the fifth inning. Rizzo, who turned 30 on Aug. 8, has a history of back issues.
Ian Happ started at first in the series finale against the Nationals.
Chicago also placed reliever Derek Holland on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa.
Holland is out with a bruised left wrist. The left-hander was struck by a comebacker in Wednesday’s 12-11 victory against San Francisco.
Brewers: Milwaukee placed Jeremy Jeffress (South Boston) on the 10-day IL with a left hip injury that the reliever said has been bothering him for about a week. Jeffress, an All-Star in 2018, has a 5.02 ERA in 48 games in 2019.
Twins: Byron Buxton began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Sunday and could return to Minnesota as soon as Tuesday when the club is in Chicago to face the White Sox.
Buxton will start at designated hitter on Sunday then play in the field on Monday, after which he’ll be evaluated to determine if he’s ready to return.
Buxton has been on the IL since Aug. 3 with a left shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation) that he sustained when colliding into the outfield wall at Marlins Park.
