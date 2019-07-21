Tampa Bay puts Kiermaier on IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays placed oft-injured center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb and recalled outfielder Guillermo Heredia from Triple-A Durham.
Kiermaier is hopeful of missing just a couple of weeks after an MRI on Sunday found the ligament intact and no surgery required.
Kiermaier was hurt diving headfirst into first base on an infield single in the eighth inning of the Rays’ 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.
This is the fourth consecutive year the standout defender has been sidelined by sliding or diving injuries.
Infielder Matt Duffy will be reinstated from the 60-day IL during a three-game series with Boston that begins Monday night. He has not played in the majors this season because of a left hamstring injury.
Colorado cuts veteran Reynolds
NEW YORK — Mark Reynolds, a former Virginia standout, was cut by tColorado two home runs shy of 300 after hitting .170 with four homers and 20 RBIs in limited at-bats.
The 35-year-old infielder returned for his second stint with the Rockies in March, agreeing to a $1 million, one-year deal. He had just 135 at-bats in 78 games and was designated for assignment on Sunday in a flurry of roster moves by Colorado, which had lost 13 of its previous 15 games.
A 13-year veteran, Reynolds said he will return home to assess whether he’d attempt to continue his playing career. He was a key member of Colorado’s 2017 wild card team, hitting 30 homers with 97 RBIs to guide the Rockies to the first postseason appearance in eight seasons.
Colorado recalled right-hander Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque, selected the contract of left-hander Sam Howard from the Triple-A farm team and optioned Antonio Senzatela to the Isotopes, a day after the right-hander allowed six runs and lasted just 1ß innings in an 11-5 loss to the New York Yankees.
Orioles drop Broxton
Outfielder Keon Broxton was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles, who grew weary of waiting for him to hit.
Broxton was obtained from the New York Mets on May 22 for $500,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment. He homered on the first pitch he saw as an Oriole but ended up batting only .204 with four homers and nine RBIs in 37 games.
In need of a reliever to fill out a depleted bullpen on Sunday, Baltimore called up Brandon Kline and removed Broxton from the 25-man roster.
