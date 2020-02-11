FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager Tuesday, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team’s pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.
The move is an indication that Roenicke — and perhaps the entire Red Sox organization — will escape punishment in baseball’s sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating, but the team has maintained there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.
A decision from Major League Baseball had been expected before the start of spring training, but a source with knowledge of the probe said the investigation would continue into next week.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.
Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of onetime AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price.
The Red Sox let Cora go after he was identified as the ringleader in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 World Series championship season. Boston won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in Cora’s first year, then followed that by missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Roenicke spent five years as the Brewers’ manager, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record in five seasons.
Roenicke batted .238 with 17 homers and 113 RBIs as an outfielder and pinch hitter with six teams from 1981 to 1988. The younger brother of major-leaguer Gary Roenicke, he went on to coach in the Dodgers and Angels systems before taking over the Brewers in 2011.
Ex-Astro Marwin González apologizes for scandal role
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marwin González became the first batter from the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series to publicly apologize for his role in the sign-stealing scandal, expressing regret Tuesday after reporting to spring training with the Minnesota Twins.
“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us by doing this and some other things,” González said.
González, a multiposition player starting his second season of a $21 million, two-year contract with the Twins, had a career year in 2017 with the Astros. He hit .303 with 23 home runs and 90 RBIs in 134 games.
Mariners reach deal ith Carlos González
The Seattle Mariners are adding depth to their outfield, agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos González, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
González is several years removed from báeing at his best when he was in Colorado. González was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with the Rockies. The 34-year-old played with the Rockies through 2018 when he hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 132 games for Colorado.
Last season, González signed a minor league deal with Cleveland and was called up by the Indians in mid-April. He appeared in 30 games, then was cut.
González latched on with the Cubs, lasted 15 games and was released in late June. He batted .200 and did not play during the final three months of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.