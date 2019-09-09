BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox parted ways Sunday night with Dave Dombrowski, their president of baseball operations, less than a year after winning the World Series.
Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement after a 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees that dropped the defending champions 17½ games behind their longtime AL East rivals. Boston, which had won three straight AL East titles, would be eliminated from the division race with a loss in the series finale on Monday night.
A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers win two AL pennants, Dombrowski, 63, was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes.
The Red Sox followed with three straight AL East titles — a first in franchise history, winning a club-record 108 games last season and their fourth World Series since 2004. From the start of Dombrowski’s tenure on Aug. 18, 2015, through the beginning of this season, the Red Sox had posted a major league best 320-210 (.604) record.
But this year’s team — with largely the same roster as last year’s — has gone 76-67, losing five of its first six games and never really getting back into contention in the division. While Dombrowski stood pat at the trade deadline, with a wild card berth still in reach, the ballclub reeled off an eight-game losing streak.
“I just found out, so, surprised and shocked obviously,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was hired as a rookie manager by Dombrowksi before the 2018 season.
Yanks outfielder Tauchman will miss six to eight weeks
BOSTON — Mike Tauchman‘s impressive first season with the New York Yankees might have come to an end.
The outfielder is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after sustaining a Grade 2 strain in his left calf while fielding a ball in Sunday night’s 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.
The injury-plagued Yankees hold a big lead in the AL East. The AL playoffs begin Oct. 2, and it’s uncertain whether Tauchman would be able to recover, rehab and be ready to play in the postseason.
Tauchman, 28, posted career highs across the board this season with a .277 average, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs through 87 games.
Brewers’ Arcia celebrates double-play births
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia may have abruptly checked out in the third inning of the Brewers’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs, but he still managed to turn a double play.
Arcia arrived at the hospital Sunday just in time to see the birth of his twin daughters. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game that “it happened pretty fast,” but Arcia made it in time to be with his fiancée, Elena, for the birth of the twins.
Counsell said Arcia will take some time away for paternity leave. Hernan Perez moved from third base to shortstop when Arcia left Sunday’s game. Mike Moustakas checked into the game at third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.