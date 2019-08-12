Cardinals activate Molina, place J. Martinez on IL
St. Louis activated nine-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina from the 10-day injured list Monday and placed outfielder Jose Martinez on the IL with a shoulder injury.
To make room for Molina, the Cardinals sent rookie catcher Andrew Knizner, a former Hanover High standout, to Triple-A Memphis.
Molina, 36, has missed the past month with a right thumb tendon sprain. He is hitting .261 with four home runs and 36 RBIs in 71 games.
Martinez, who is hitting .266 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 110 games, was injured Sunday after running into the right-field wall while chasing a fly ball in a win over Pittsburgh. To replace Martinez, St. Louis recalled outfielder Randy Arozarena from Memphis.
Arozarena has hit .349 with 10 homers and 16 steals in 80 games between Memphis and Double-A Springfield.
Red Sox put rookie Chavis on injured list
CLEVELAND — Michael Chavis played through the pain for as long as he could.
On Monday, the Red Sox rookie finally gave in.
Boston placed the versatile Chavis on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder he sustained recently while trying to make a diving catch.
One of the AL’s top first-year players, Chavis has 18 homers and 58 RBIs, second most to Mets slugger Pete Alonso among rookies. But he’s been in a slump, batting .156 (5 for 32) in his past 11 games, and the shoulder injury explains Chavis’ recent slide.
The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Travis Lakins and infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket.
MLB to open 2020 slate on March 26
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features a late April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.
Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. This is the first new ballpark since Atlanta’s SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof after those in Toronto, Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Milwaukee and Miami. Tampa Bay has a fixed roof.
The commissioner’s office also said Monday all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. A full slate was scheduled in 2018 but two games were postponed. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.
Elsewhere
Indians: Outfielder Yasiel Puig dropped the appeal for his three-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl when he was with Cincinnati.
Puig began serving his ban Monday night when the Indians, who have climbed back into a tie for first in the AL Central, opened a three-game series against Boston.
Puig was disciplined for his involvement in the latest benches-clearing incident between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30. The fracas began shortly after Puig was dealt to the Indians as part of a three-team trade that sent right-hander Trevor Bauer from Cleveland to Cincinnati.
Puig is batting .357 with one homer and six RBIs in 11 games for Cleveland.
Diamondbacks: Arizona purchased the contract of outfielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Reno.
Rojas was acquired last month in the deal that sent right-hander Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros.
To make room on the roster, Arizona designated outfielder Blake Swihart for assignment.
